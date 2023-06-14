Carrie Fisher's final film to be released after 7 years

After a seven-year delay, Carrie Fisher's final film is ready for release.

Wonderwell, a coming-of-age fantasy that sees Fisher play an enchantress of sorts named Hazel, was completed in 2016. Fisher tragically passed away six months after production wrapped.

"The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself," director Vlad Marvasin explained (H/T Deadline). "From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel."

The film also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft, and Kiera Milward, and features music composed by the late Angelo Badalementi.

Per the official synopsis, Wonderwell follows Violet (Milward), an inquisitive girl living in Italy with her American parents and her beautiful older sister, Savannah (Tiger Free). When Savannah is selected to be the face of world-renowned designer Yana’s (Ora) fashion label, the family travels to an enchanting medieval village for a photo shoot. Neglected and bored, Violet wanders from the ancient Tuscan town into a nearby forest where she meets the enigmatic Hazel (Fisher), who warns her about Yana’s beleaguered stepson, Daniele (Croft). Guided by Hazel to a mysterious portal, Violet is offered a glimpse of what her future might hold.

Fisher also recently received her well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honored by her daughter Billie Lourd. She was a light, and we can't wait to see her on the big screen one final time.

Wonderwell will receive a limited theatrical release in the U.S. beginning on June 23, 2023.