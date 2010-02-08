Captain America vs Red Skull

Typical. You have one big movie coming out, but all the press want to talk about is your even bigger upcoming movie.

That’s the quandary Joe Johnston found himself in over the weekend when he met with press to discuss The Wolfman , out this Friday.

Instead, journos just wanted to hear how he's doing with Captain America . That said, it was actually Coming Soon who spilled the big beans: Red Skull will be the villain in Johnston’s comic book film adaptation.

Who’s going to play the part, which is essentially a guy who has a red skull for a head?

Says Johnston:

"Well, we're testing five or six guys. The youngest is 23 the oldest is 32. Most of the guys in the war [are] just kids, 18 or 19, but we want to go a little bit older. We have to have somebody locked in before I leave March 1 for London."

The director also confirmed that he's looking for an American to play the part.

He then goes on to discuss the style of the flick, saying:

"We're definitely going to shoot it in a different way than any of the other Marvel pictures have been shot. What I'm trying to do is look at the comics - most of the new ones like the Brubaker series - and to interpret that sort of visual style into a film in a way that I think has been tried before…

“It always looks a little too on the nose it looks like oh they're shooting a comic book movie. I want to try something a little bit different.”

Seems like Johnston and America go together as well as Favreau and Stark, and Raimi and Parker. We can’t wait to see what he has in store.

Think Red Skull is a worthy adversary? Drop us a comment...