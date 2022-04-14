The 2022 Cannes Film Festival line-up in full

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is almost upon us – and we're still holding out for that surprise appearance from David Lynch. The confirmed line-up, however, is just as exciting.

David Cronenberg will premiere his first feature film in eight years with Crimes of the Future, a promising return to his body horror days starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise-led action film is also set to make its debut. Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream, the first-ever David Bowie documentary approved by his estate, will receive a special screening. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks are starring as Elvis and his crooked manager Col Tom Hanker in Baz Lurhmann's biopic about the rock n roll icon.

Check out the full line-up below.

Competition

Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg

Tori and Lokita, Jean-pierre and Luc Dardenne

Stars at Noon, Claire Denis

Frère et Sœur, Arnaud Desplechin

Close, Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Time, James Gray

Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda

Nostalgia, Mario Martone

Rmn, Cristian Mungiu

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt

Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustayi

Boy from Heaven, Tarik Saleh

Tchaïkovski’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov

Eo, Jerzy Skolimowski

Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Un Certain Regard

Les Pires, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret

Burning Days, Emin Alper

Metronom, Alexandru Belc

All the People I’ll Never Be, Davy Chou

Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo and the Midst, Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie

Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Corsage, Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Vision, Maksim Nakonechnyi

Godland, Hlynur Pálmason

Rodeo, Lola Quivoron

Joyland, Saim Sadiq

The Stranger, Thomas M Wright

The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smocynska

Cannes Premiere

Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb

Nightfall, Marco Bellocchio

Dodo, Panos H Koutras

Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas

Out of Competition

Elvis, Baz Lurhmann

Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski

Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller

Novembre, Cédric Jimenez

Mascarade, Nicolas Bedos

Special Screenings

All that Breathes, Shaunak Sen

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Midnights

Hunt, Lee Jung-jae

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen

The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa

Opening Film

Z, Michael Hazanavicius

For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.