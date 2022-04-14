The 2022 Cannes Film Festival line-up in full

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is almost upon us – and we're still holding out for that surprise appearance from David Lynch. The confirmed line-up, however, is just as exciting.
David Cronenberg will premiere his first feature film in eight years with Crimes of the Future, a promising return to his body horror days starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise-led action film is also set to make its debut. Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream, the first-ever David Bowie documentary approved by his estate, will receive a special screening. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks are starring as Elvis and his crooked manager Col Tom Hanker in Baz Lurhmann's biopic about the rock n roll icon.
Check out the full line-up below.
Competition
- Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi
- Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
- Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg
- Tori and Lokita, Jean-pierre and Luc Dardenne
- Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
- Frère et Sœur, Arnaud Desplechin
- Close, Lukas Dhont
- Armageddon Time, James Gray
- Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Nostalgia, Mario Martone
- Rmn, Cristian Mungiu
- Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
- Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt
- Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustayi
- Boy from Heaven, Tarik Saleh
- Tchaïkovski’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov
- Eo, Jerzy Skolimowski
- Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Un Certain Regard
- Les Pires, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
- Burning Days, Emin Alper
- Metronom, Alexandru Belc
- All the People I’ll Never Be, Davy Chou
- Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli
- Domingo and the Midst, Ariel Escalante Meza
- Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie
- Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
- Corsage, Marie Kreutzer
- Butterfly Vision, Maksim Nakonechnyi
- Godland, Hlynur Pálmason
- Rodeo, Lola Quivoron
- Joyland, Saim Sadiq
- The Stranger, Thomas M Wright
- The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smocynska
Cannes Premiere
- Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb
- Nightfall, Marco Bellocchio
- Dodo, Panos H Koutras
- Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas
Out of Competition
- Elvis, Baz Lurhmann
- Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski
- Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller
- Novembre, Cédric Jimenez
- Mascarade, Nicolas Bedos
Special Screenings
- All that Breathes, Shaunak Sen
- Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen
Midnights
- Hunt, Lee Jung-jae
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen
- The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa
Opening Film
- Z, Michael Hazanavicius
