The 2022 Cannes Film Festival line-up in full

By published

Elvis, David Bowie, and Jerry Lee Lewis are all apart of this year's festival

Kristen Stewart in Crimes of the Future
(Image credit: Neon)

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is almost upon us – and we're still holding out for that surprise appearance from David Lynch. The confirmed line-up, however, is just as exciting.

David Cronenberg will premiere his first feature film in eight years with Crimes of the Future, a promising return to his body horror days starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise-led action film is also set to make its debut. Brett Morgen's Moonage Daydream, the first-ever David Bowie documentary approved by his estate, will receive a special screening. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks are starring as Elvis and his crooked manager Col Tom Hanker in Baz Lurhmann's biopic about the rock n roll icon.

Check out the full line-up below.

Competition

  • Holy Spider, Ali Abbasi
  • Les Amandiers, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
  • Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg
  • Tori and Lokita, Jean-pierre and Luc Dardenne
  • Stars at Noon, Claire Denis
  • Frère et Sœur, Arnaud Desplechin
  • Close, Lukas Dhont
  • Armageddon Time, James Gray
  • Broker, Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • Nostalgia, Mario Martone
  • Rmn, Cristian Mungiu
  • Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
  • Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt
  • Leila’s Brothers, Saeed Roustayi
  • Boy from Heaven, Tarik Saleh
  • Tchaïkovski’s Wife, Kirill Serebrennikov
  • Eo, Jerzy Skolimowski
  • Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Un Certain Regard

  • Les Pires, Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret
  • Burning Days, Emin Alper
  • Metronom, Alexandru Belc
  • All the People I’ll Never Be, Davy Chou
  • Sick of Myself, Kristoffer Borgli
  • Domingo and the Midst, Ariel Escalante Meza
  • Plan 75, Hayakawa Chie
  • Beast, Riley Keough and Gina Gammell
  • Corsage, Marie Kreutzer
  • Butterfly Vision, Maksim Nakonechnyi
  • Godland, Hlynur Pálmason
  • Rodeo, Lola Quivoron
  • Joyland, Saim Sadiq
  • The Stranger, Thomas M Wright
  • The Silent Twins, Agnieszka Smocynska

Cannes Premiere

  • Nos Frangins, Rachid Bouchareb
  • Nightfall, Marco Bellocchio
  • Dodo, Panos H Koutras
  • Irma Vep, Olivier Assayas

Out of Competition

  • Elvis, Baz Lurhmann
  • Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing, George Miller
  • Novembre, Cédric Jimenez
  • Mascarade, Nicolas Bedos

Special Screenings

  • All that Breathes, Shaunak Sen
  • Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Midnights

  • Hunt, Lee Jung-jae
  • Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, Ethan Coen
  • The Natural History of Destruction, Sergei Loznitsa

Opening Film

  • Z, Michael Hazanavicius

For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more. Her first collection of poetry, "FINAL GIRL," sold out of print. Her second collection, "Sad Sexy Catholic," is forthcoming in 2023.