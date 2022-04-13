David Lynch says he doesn't have a new movie premiering at Cannes

David Lynch has denied rumors that he has a secret movie premiering at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

"I have no film at Cannes, no," Lynch told The A.V. Club . "In fact, no one has ever even asked me that. You’re the first person that’s actually asked me, 'David, do you have a film at Cannes?' I say no, I don’t have a film at Cannes."

Lynch hasn't released a feature film since 2006's Inland Empire, which starred Laura Dern, Justin Theroux, and Harry Dean Stanton. Over on the small screen, Twin Peaks season 3 was released on Showtime in 2017, and the director has also made a variety of short films in recent years, including 2017's What Did Jack Do?, which was released on Netflix.

Lynch also a new series in the works for the streamer, titled Wisteria and reports suggested that he could be premiering an episode from that at Cannes. Dern and Mulholland Drive star Naomi Watts have been rumored to be involved with the show.

"I’m not trying to trick you, I have nothing at Cannes," the director continued when pressed as to whether he could have a TV pilot or other project at the festival rather than a movie. However, he did have a cryptic comment to conclude on: "But there’ll be something new from somebody else. It wasn’t me, though. It isn’t me."