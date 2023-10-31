Candid shots of the PS5 Slim next to the full-size console appear to have surfaced, and it looks tiny

What appear to be candid pictures of the upcoming PS5 Slim have surfaced, showing what the trimmed-down console looks like next to its older, bigger brother.

Twitter user @phantompainss (via The Verge) shared a series of images of a disc drive-equipped PS5 Slim bundle that includes a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The images show the box, the horizontal stand, and the console itself from a few different angles and positioned next to the original, chunkier PS5.

Stood up next to the PS5, the PS5 Slim looks pretty tiny; shorter by a couple of inches and a good deal thinner as well. That should free up some precious real estate in your gaming station, especially if you're housing more than one console. On the backside, you can see the same HDMI port, two USB ports, power port, and ethernet port as featured on the original console.

The images also seem to confirm that you'll need an internet connection for the PS5 Slim's disc drive to work, at least initially. One picture shows the PS5 Slim's startup screen telling the user, "Can't use your disc drive. You need to connect your PS5 to the network to register your disc drive to your PS5."

The disc version of the PS5 Slim comes with a detachable disc drive, and it can be purchased separately for $80 and mounted to the digital console if you prefer.

The digital PS5 Slim will run you $450 while the disc version will cost $500 USD and include a UHD Blu-ray drive. Both models come with 1TB of internal storage, compared to the previous 825GB SSD in the original console.

The PS5 Slim releases in November.

