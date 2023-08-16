Canceled Netflix series Warrior Nun is being resurrected as a movie trilogy

Warrior Nun is coming back from the dead in a big way. After weeks of passionate fans campaigning for the canceled fantasy series to be saved, showrunner Simon Barry confirmed it'd return in July – and now, executive producer Dean English has revealed that it's coming back as a movie trilogy.

"I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans," he said in a YouTube video, which was posted on a website set up to #SaveWarriorNun. "It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So, thank you so much for your continued support.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three," he added. "One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that, that we cannot make any announcements today on that front," English continued, referring to the fact that they can't share any news regarding casting or behind the scenes involvement just yet.

Based on characters introduced in Ben Dunn's Ninja High School comics, Warrior Nun, which previously ran for two seasons on Netflix, centers on Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who wakes up in a morgue, only to discover she's got superhuman powers – and a glowing halo embedded in her back. Having been bedridden prior to her death, she quickly sets out to catch up on what she missed the first time round and explore the world.

Turns out, though, she's been chosen by a higher power, and is now the most important sister in a mysterious, habit-wearing organization called the Order of the Cruciform Sword. Together, the nuns must protect the world from (mostly invisible) demons and a particularly malevolent fallen angel. You know, no biggie!

Warrior Nun is available to stream on Netflix now. If fantasy isn't your thing, check out our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming our way throughout 2023 and beyond.