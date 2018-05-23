Calling all Time Lords: Twitch is serving up over 500 classic episodes of Doctor Who

Twitch and the BBC have partnered up to bring you a Doctor Who marathon that will cover over 500 episodes from 26 seasons that ran between 1963 and the 1980s. You might be an expert on the modern adventures of Gallifrey's galactic Time Lord, but if you want to really understand the double-hearted doc, you need to go back to the beginning.

The shows will stream Monday to Friday at 11 am PDT between May 29 to July 23, and will feature classic Doctor Who foes like Daleks, the Cybermen, and the original incarnation of the Silurians.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Twitch event without special emotes - there are 14 of them, plus a special Tardis Cheermote for subscribers. A special 'Doctor Who Watch to Win Extension' will also be active, which will give fans in the US, UK, and Canada the chance to win a bunch of Doctor Who prizes, or even a trip to Comic Con in London later this year.

"Doctor Who and its clever take on sci-fi exemplifies the type of adjacent content to gaming that has resonated with the Twitch community," says Twitch's Jane Weedon. "By presenting this iconic BBC show in a new interactive format, it is a fun new way to bridge several generations of Doctor Who fans, while building a new generation of them."

Twitch has had huge success bringing a dose of nostalgia to its community with past special streams, inciting Bob Ross mania, launching its Food channel with a Julia Child spectacular, and streaming Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood this past March to raise money for PBS.