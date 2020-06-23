Call of Duty: Warzone squad gain victory using only Kali Sticks and Riot Shields

A Call of Duty: Warzone squad has won a match using only Kali Sticks and Riot Shields.

YouTuber Vikkstar123's video (first spotted by Gamespot) shows he and the rest of his teammates setting themselves the challenge of competing in Infinity Ward's free-to-play battle royale equipped with just Kali Sticks (a new melee weapon introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4) and Riot Shields.

You can watch the entire thing below.

Amazingly, the squad eventually got the win, though not after several failed attempts along the way. Even more impressive, they had racked up seven kills between them, though that's a far cry from the current Warzone record of 138 kills in a single match.

The Kali Sticks are already a popular new addition to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, allowing for quick melee kills that can close the distance on enemies nearby.

That said, Infinity Ward has confirmed that major weapon balancing is on the way in the form of a mid-season update, so it's entirely possible these new wacky whackers will be nerfed in the coming weeks...

