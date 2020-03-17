Call of Duty Warzone solos mode now available

Call of Duty Warzone solos mode is now available, if you're interested in facing off against 149 other players with only your reflexes to rely on.

"Solos is an option for players who are true mercenaries and only want to carry themselves across Verdansk," Activisiom says . "Only lone wolves need apply; Solo games are the quintessential experience for the player who wants the ultimate challenge – all or nothing."

If you've played any other battle royale solo, the Call of Duty Warzone solos mode will feel familiar. You drop in alone, carrying nothing more than a pistol with a few rounds, and you've only got one life. Technically, self-revives are available in solos, and if you do get dropped, you'll still have a shot at redemption in the Gulag, Warzone's post-death cage match. Of course, if you also die in the Gulag, you're out of the game.

Warzone puts its own spin on battle royale combat, but many tried-and-true battle royale tactics translate fairly well. Historically, solo modes have always come down to map awareness as well as sharp shooting, so you'll probably want to invest more in information-gathering tech like the Recon Drone and Heartbeat Monitor as well as bigger guns.

By its very nature, the Call of Duty Warzone solos mode also tweaks a few pieces of the Warzone formula. For one, self-revives will be much more valuable (and threatening - maybe double-tap that downed enemy), and in a more pronounced change, Recon Contracts will be easier to complete thanks to halved station capture time. Other solos benefits include: not arguing with random pickup teammates when things hit the fan, as they often do.

