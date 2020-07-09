Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update removes 200 BR Squads and Juggernaut Royale

A Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update has removed Juggernaut Royale and BR 200 Quads from the battle royale's circulation, despite both Limited-Time-Event modes only going live a week or two ago.

In their place is Stimulus Trios - a three-team mode which allows players to circumvent death by paying their way back into the game - and the traditional BR Quads mode that joins Solos, Duos, and Trios in Warzone's submenu.

📢A playlist update for #Warzone is going out now across all platforms! This update removes the BR 200 playlist, adds BR Quads back into the submenu, and brings BR Stimulus Trios into the mix!July 8, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's playlist, however, appears to remain untouched by the latest update (which, thankfully, doesn't require a new download onto your system of choice).

Given that Juggernaut Royale was only live for one week, and BR 200 Quads for a fortnight, many are understandably disappointed by the return to a more standard playlist, but it's likely that Infinity Ward will bring both modes back into circulation as a way to drum up appetite and experiment with new ideas through these weekly shake-ups.

We're now around halfway through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4, and rumours around the studio's plans for Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 suggest Verdansk is about to undertaken an even larger shake-up, opening up its stadium point of interest and introducing a moving train into the map itself.

We can't anticipated these as guaranteed updates at the moment but, with Call of Duty 2020 on the cusp of an official reveal, it's likely that the next major patch for Warzone is going to be a special one.