Call of Duty: Warzone players uncover a new shelter beneath Airport

A brand new mysterious underground shelter has appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map.

In the video below, Valkia explains how to access the brand new bunker in Call of Duty: Warzone, which has appeared just today near the Airport area on the Verdansk map. The bunker itself can be accessed through the large blast hole in the ground near the Verdansk airport runway, leading to an underground shelter of sorts in which computer terminals display what looks like a rocket preparing to launch.

It's a bizarre new location for Warzone, but it's still early days for the new Easter Egg, meaning there isn't actually any further information to go on about the bunker right now. It's entirely possible that the new location could be hiding other secrets, and Valkia speculates in the video above that there could be lore behind the bunker linked to an intel mission around the location.

There's also some speculation from the YouTuber that the rocket depicted on the computer screens in the bunker is in fact a nuclear weapon. Valkia theorizes that the nuke could launch at the conclusion of the current Warzone season, obliterating parts of the map, or even the entire Verdansk map, to introduce some brand new areas to the game. It'd be a pretty similar trick to how Fortnite vanquished parts of its map with the Meteor live event.

Right now though, all we have is a lot of questions surrounding the bunker, and very few answers. The bunker itself was introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone earlier today via the new Black Ops Cold War season one update, which is live now on all platforms. The new season introduces a Battle Pass that can be progressed across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, while also bringing over 30 weapons from the latter game to the former.

