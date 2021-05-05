Call of Duty: Warzone player turns map exploit into an explosive trap

The Call of Duty Warzone community is getting more creative when it comes to punishing players taking advantage of the out of bounds exploits.

In a post from Reddit user ElectroLuminescence shared a clip beginning near the wall exploit in the Downtown area of Verdansk. After blowing up an unfortunate buggy driver, they climb up towards the exploitable spot and clip through the wall. Rather than using the spot to their own advantage, however, they set a trap, dropping a pair of proximity mines into space beneath the map.

It doesn't take long before their trap is sprung. After repositioning in a hiding spot directly across the road from the exploit, they catch sight of another player making their way towards the spot, vaulting up, and clipping straight through the wall. A second later, the mines explode, killing the would-be exploiter instantly in a truly satisfying moment of vindication.

If you're unfamiliar with the COD map exploits, which have shown up in a few spots throughout Warzone, they allow players to clip out of bounds. From there, they're able to target legitimate players who aren't even able to see the opponents shooting at them from beneath the map, much less fight back. The issue reared its head last month , and Raven Software says it's working on a fix, but players have already begun taking matters into their own hands , heading beneath the map to seek out those taking advantage of the exploit and picking them off while they think they're safe.

