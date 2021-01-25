Call of Duty Warzone player finds an ingenious way to help his teammate in the gulag

A Call of Duty Warzone player has managed to help a teammate out in unusual circumstances.

Reddit user gungachief shared a clip of them helping their friend win a gulag match by striking a claymore with a rock from the upper tier, which then managed to take out his friend's opponent. You can witness the clever tactic in the clip below.

Other players praised the skillful move in the comments of the post, joking that gungachief’s friend now owes them “a couple of self revives for that” , and that the other player “must have raged so hard when he saw the kill cam” . The kill even started a debate in the comments on whether the tactic should be allowed to exist in the gulag or not.

This is just one of many impressive Call of Duty Warzone gulag kills that have appeared online recently, however, we aren’t sure that it tops the streamer who got a gulag win using a recorder . Twitch streamer DeanoBeano , who was responsible for the musical playstyle, is known for uploading video game playthroughs using unorthodox controllers. This even includes using a pair of Donkey Konga bongos to play Black Ops Cold War .

The gulag has been a popular part of Warzone since it launched last year. That's mainly down to the fact that it gives fallen soldiers a way back into the fight, piting players up against each other in 1v1 matches to fight for the chance to respawn after dying in the main match. And now it turns out we've been wasting our time hurling rocks at players waiting with us rather than explosives in the match itself.