As 'knife meta' dominates Dune Awakening's beta weekend, the MMO's developers promise they've finally fixed it in a new build

The Dune series' Crysknives are a crucial piece of weaponry in Frank Herbert's novels, but they're still a little too OP in Dune Awakening.

Upcoming survival MMO Dune: Awakening just had a large-scale beta weekend , allowing more players than ever to experience the world of Arrakis. The beta featured the first 20 hours of the game, allowing players to play "most of Act 1 of the story." Nearly 40,000 players poured in at the betas peak, but those who weren't lucky enough to get keys were able to watch a ton of streamers play the game thanks to the streaming restrictions of previous betas being lifted. This allows streamers to suffer for our amusement as they experience some of the unintended things left in the game (it is a beta test after all).

Former Counter-Strike pro and variety streamer summit1g was one of the names taking to the sand over the weekend, and despite his shooter history, he succumbed to one of the most one-sided beatdowns known to man. In the clip another user runs up to him with a shiv in hand and just starts swinging. However, due to the streamer's lack of stamina, instead of fighting back ,he was stunlocked and forced to watch as another player waves their knife at him for over 20 seconds while he remained helpless.

However, Summit wasn't the only player to succumb to a game of stabby, as the official Funcom Dune: Awakening Global LAN Party stream caught Tyler1 also employing this tactic, with him bullying a poor player for over a minute with this stunlock. However (sadly, for some), the devs commented that this is something that is going to be patched out in the final game, saying, "we already have a version internally that has some of this already covered," so you won't be able to wave a knife to win in the full game unless you earn it.



If you want to avoid falling victim to Arrakis knife fights, check out our list of 10 Dune: Awakening tips we wish we'd known earlier.