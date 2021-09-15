Call of Duty: Warzone Judge Dredd crossover brings the law to Verdansk

Call of Duty: Warzone has recruited Judge Dredd as its latest guest star character.

Activision announced yesterday on September 14 that Judge Dredd would be dropping into both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War later that same day. You can purchase the Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd via either game's store right now, and it'll be sticking around until October 14.

Inked out or in full color? How are you going to lay down the law?Judge Dredd is now patrolling #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Get his Operator Skin Bundle from the store now. pic.twitter.com/aQ8BI3h4AlSeptember 14, 2021 See more

By purchasing the Tracer Pack featuring Judge Dredd, you'll get access to the iconic character in two variants: one sporting his recognizable comic book look, and a black and white cel-shaded variant. There's also three weapon Blueprints to be found within the bundle, including the Quick Judgment SMG, the Arbitrator Assault Rifle, and the Lawgiver Pistol.

Rounding out the bundle contents is the Incendiary finishing move, the Book of Law weapon charm, the Judge's Watch wrist accessory, an animated Calling Card, and an Emblem. That's quite the contents Raven Software and Treyarch is bundling into the latest guest star package, and there's now just under a month to purchase Judge Dredd for use in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, before he's gone on October 14.

For a complete rundown of the legal battle currently taking place between Call of Duty publisher Activision and the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, head over to our Activision Blizzard lawsuit explained guide for more.