Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new Black Ops Cold War contract on Wednesday

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new contract that ties into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War .

The official Call of Duty Twitter account is teasing that the new contract will be added to Warzone on Wednesday at 10:30am PDT / 1:30pm EDT / 6:30pm BST, the same day the Black Ops - Cold War reveal is scheduled to take place . Activision has already teased that the reveal for the upcoming Call of Duty game will be tied into Warzone in some way, and it sounds like this may be the first step.

We don't have any details about what the new contract will actually entail yet since it's all redacted. Annoying, but extremely on-brand for Black Ops.

Active contract ██████. ████ ████ ██ ██ Verdansk. ██ ████ ██ Aug 26. 10:30am PT. pic.twitter.com/z8SMZQnVloAugust 25, 2020

Call of Duty Warzone contracts currently span four types: Scavenger, Recon, Most Wanted, and Contraband, the last of which was added at the start of season 4. Each will reward your squad with extra cash in exchange for completing special challenges, often sending your team into direct competition with enemies across the map.

A new Black Ops themed contract could go in all kinds of directions, but I bet it will be related to all those secrets like the Warzone Nuke bunker . There may even be some meta-goal that unlocks the Black Ops - Cold War reveal after a certain number of squads complete the contract, though that's just speculation on my part.

While the grand reveal is set for tomorrow, we'll get to see even more of Black Ops - Cold War tomorrow: it's set to offer another "world premiere new look" at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event on Thursday.