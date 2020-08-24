Pre-ordering Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War unlocks a special Warzone character, grants open beta access

Call of Duty: Black Ops’ protagonist Frank Woods will be coming to Warzone - but only for those who pre-order Black Ops Cold War, a recent report suggests.

According to fansite, Cod Tracker , a ‘Woods Operator Pack’ will come as a bonus when players pre-purchase certain editions of Black Ops: Cold War, unlocking Frank Woods in both Warzone and Modern Warfare. As well as gifting you the grizzly star of 2010’s Black Ops, pre-orders will reportedly also net fans early access to Cold War’s open beta, and a wealth of ‘exclusive’ in-game items.

These pre-order items look to include cosmetics, weapons, a Season 1 battle pass bundle and the “Land, Sea and Air” pack. Tasty.

This isn’t the first time Activision has used fan favourite character unlocks as an incentive to get players to cough up the cash ahead of time. Pre-orders for last year’s Modern Warfare famously enticed players to part with their dinero in exchange for gifting them cockney hero Captain Price in Black Ops 4.

Until recently, we had no official confirmation that the new Call Of Duty existed. Following days of suitably Black Ops cryptic hints, Activision officially announced Black Ops Cold War with a teaser trailer last week , confirming that a full reveal of the game will take place on August 26.

Co-developed by Black Ops creators Treyarch and COD’s battle royale maestros, Raven Software, the next Call of Duty is set to head back to the past. Thanks to Warzone’s success, rumours have suggested Cold War won’t introduce a new battle royale mode, with the free-to-play Warzone instead remaining the focus.

