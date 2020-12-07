Call of Duty: Warzone exploit grants unlimited Juggernaut suits

A brand new exploit has been uncovered in Call of Duty: Warzone, which enables players to get unlimited Juggernaut suits.

Below, you can see a YouTube video detailing the exploit in full from Cable 711 (via VGC). To pull off the exploit, Cable711 explains, you first need to complete the easter egg rewarding access to the subway maintenance train, which contains the incredibly powerful Juggernaut suit.

From there, you need to find the Juggernaut Killstreak, as well as an additional Killstreak to pull off the exploit. If you can switch between using the two Killstreaks with perfect timing, you can actually throw down potentially unlimited Juggernaut suits. In the video above, Cable711 is able to unleash between 12 and 14 Juggernaut suits in a matter of minutes.

That's potentially game-breaking, to say the least. Juggernaut suits are super-powered armor suits with miniguns, turning the player into a walking fortress with incredibly offensive capabilities. Below, you can see a clip of four players, each with Juggernaut suits, winning a Call of Duty: Warzone match, as the opposing players have basically no way to stop them.

The apocalypse has begun, a squad of 4 juggernauts just won in #Warzone and there was nothing anyone could do to stop them. Handles below 👇 pic.twitter.com/hXCMyx1amRDecember 6, 2020

We're right around the corner from Call of Duty: Warzone Season 7, which is due to launch on all platforms tomorrow, on December 8. The current Season 6 for Warzone was extended to today, December 7, giving players two more weeks to rank up battle passes and complete challenges.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's debut season was due to launch later this week on December 10, but was pushed back to next week on December 16. This season will mark the start of a major crossover between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, as the former game introduces over 30 weapons and new map for the latter.

For a complete list of the latest changes and improvements developer Infinity Ward has made to the battle royale game, head over to our Call of Duty Warzone patch notes guide for more.