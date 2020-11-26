Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 extended to December 7

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare Season 6 has been extended by two weeks.

Season 6 in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone was originally scheduled to wrap up earlier this week on November 23. But after the date came to pass, players have now noticed that the countdown timer has been reset for 14 days later, so the current season now concludes on December 7.

Therefore, players in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare now have less than two weeks to rank up their Battle Passes as much as possible before the new season kicks in on December 8. Right now, it's not entirely clear why the current season was extended by developer Infinity Ward, but you might recall that earlier this week, a Modern Warfare multiplayer developer revealed that more content was in the works for the 2019 game.

It's entirely possible that Season 6 in Modern Warfare and Warzone could have been delayed to coincide with the launch of Season 1 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Right now, all we know that Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is meant to kick off in December, and when it does, it'll begin influencing Warzone, as content relating to the newer game arrives in the battle royale game from Infinity Ward.

Right now, you can already unlock Black Ops Cold War characters for use in Warzone. You can use the likes of Woods and Baker in Warzone, but only if you own Black Ops Cold War. Additionally, you can also use your customized classes from Black Ops Cold War in Warzone, so it's unclear what forthcoming Black Ops Cold War content will be arriving in Warzone.

