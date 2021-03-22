Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War bring back the Shadowhunter crossbow

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are getting the new R1 Shadowhunter crossbow - for real this time - per the latest Call of Duty blog post .

The R1 Shadowhunter is is an especially pretty and deadly crossbow that you'll be able to unlock in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War by completing an in-game challenge of using a weapon with no attachments to get three One Shot, One Kill medals in 15 different matches. If you don't want to do the challenge, however, you'll be able to to buy it with the 'Archaic Range' bundle as of March 24.

Last week, Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War had to refund players who purchased the crossbow store bundle as it was released early by mistake. Shortly after the bundle was released on March 18, Activision Support released a Twitter statement letting players know the weapon appeared "earlier than planned" in both games, and that "refunds are planned for players who purchased the bundle while it was live in the store, and the bundle and in-game challenge will return at a later date."

The rest of the blog post details other additions to the store, as well as a Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event running from March 26 to March 29 in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. If you're looking to make some serious headway in this season's battle pass, this upcoming weekend is the time to do it.