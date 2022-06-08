Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC pre-orders are live on Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on Steam, and pre-orders are live right now.

The Modern Warfare 2 Steam page (opens in new tab) is live right now, with pre-orders available for $69.99 / £59.99 / €69.99. If you want to spend more than that, you can opt for the Vault Edition, which offers the Red Team 141 operator pack, the Season 1 battle pass with 50 tier skips, four additional operators, and FJX Cinder, described as the "first-ever weapon vault."

Valve itself teased the return of Modern Warfare 2 to Steam in a tweet a week ago. Modern Warfare 2 will be the first Call of Duty released on Steam in five years. The last series entry on Valve's platform was Call of Duty: WWII, released in 2017.

Activision Blizzard had been keeping its PC releases mostly exclusive to its own Battle.net platform, though there were exceptions, like the remade Crash Bandicoot and Spyro games. Still, Call of Duty is one of the biggest game franchises in the world, and its return to Steam is a big deal.

This puts the Call of Duty maker in the company of EA and Xbox in supporting their own proprietary launchers while bringing some of their biggest games to Steam. It seems big publishers are not keen to give up the PC gaming market share that Steam can provide.

The trailer may have leaked before the official announcement, but there's plenty more to know - check out our Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer preview for loads of info on what to expect.