Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War unveils new Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode for its beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has just unveiled a new mode called Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, which is going to feature in the upcoming open beta this weekend.

You can see the reveal trailer for the new Black Ops Cold War 40-player mode just below, which pits 10 teams of four players against one another in a huge map. To score points and win the mode, your squad needs to collect uranium from deposits around the map, and deposit it in the Dirty Bombs to detonate them.

From the narration over the trailer, it sounds like there'll be four total Dirty Bombs spread throughout the map. The team that deposits uranium in, and subsequently destroys the most bombs will presumably win the game.

With 40 players moving in groups across a huge map, there's a big focus on vehicle combat here. Think Battlefield-style gameplay of teams using helicopters and tanks against one another, but combined with location-based objectives.

The Black Ops Cold War beta will actually be going live later, but only for players who pre-ordered the digital edition of the game. For everyone else on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the open beta will be kicking off on Saturday, October 17.

As you might already know, PS4 players have had plenty of opportunities to delve into Black Ops Cold War already. They've also had access to both an alpha and a beta session for the game, the latter of which was supposedly "quite an upgrade" over the alpha, according to a developer.

We're now less than a month from out from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launching on November 13. At launch, the game will be available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at some point later in 2020.

For a full look at everything that's changed from the alpha to beta so far, head over to our Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War patch notes.