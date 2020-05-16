Bundesliga live stream: how to watch the German league online for Dortmund vs Schalke and more

That's right everyone, live football is back on the menu today, and we can show you how to grab a Bundesliga live stream from 14.00 BST. With no footy being played around the world for a while now, today's action is going to be watched around the world, so don't miss out wherever you are. Especially if you want to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Shalke 04 online.

And while it won't be quite the same given there won't be any fans present, it's still the first top-tier European league to resume after a long pause due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bundesliga is one of the top leagues in Europe so genuine quality and a high standard of football will abound. There'll be loads of high-profile teams and names playing this weekend and beyond, meaning that there's plenty to either get behind or follow with intrigue from a perspective of a keen German fan or Bundesliga follower, or as a fan from anywhere else just looking to get their next live football hit.

And with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig chasing down Bayern Munich at the top of the table and a keen chasing pack led by Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, there's an exciting run in to be enjoyed with the last fixtures of the seasons and hopefully, this first weekend will kick it off with a bang. That's why you need to know how to get a Bundesliga live stream up and running and sorted in time, and that's what we're to guide you on.

And remember, while we'll provide the best native options for a few countries below, you can also find information on how to use a VPN which will allow you access whatever service you like, wherever it is based, and from wherever you are. It really is a neat trick.

A final tip-off before we get into that may or may not work is getting a VPN and then heading over to Sky Sports Germany which is airing its share of the weekend's games for free. In theory, all you need is to appear as if you're in Germany - by using the VPN - and then head over to the website to watch it. It's worth trying a few different German server locations via your VPN app if you find it's not working and use an incognito browser mode too maybe.

Bundesliga live stream - standout matches

While there might be no fans in attendance (apart from the cardboard cutouts Borussia Mönchengladbach will set out), the games are going ahead as they were in terms of home and away: the games will be played at the home team's stadium; no neutral venues here. This will give the games some gravitas and sense of occasion still, particularly when you consider the games on offer.

The tastiest of the fixtures, unsurprisingly, concern some of the biggest clubs. Dortmund vs Schalke 04 on Saturday is an attractive proposition particularly with free-scoring, ridiculously-good wonderkid Erling Braut Håland on show for Dortmund. While Bayern's travels to Union Berlin could potentially be a tricky one for Germany's biggest, and the bottom-of-the-table clash between Dusseldorf and Paderborn could make for intriguing watching with what's at stake.

Here are the full list of weekend fixtures (all times in BST).

Saturday 16th May

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (2:00pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (2:00pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (2:00pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (2:30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (2:30pm)

Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach (4:45pm)

Sunday 17th May

Cologne v Mainz (2:15pm)

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (4:45pm)

Monday 18th May

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (7:15pm)

Bundesliga live stream in the USA

Fox Sports via Hulu TV | From $54.99 per month

US readers might well be familiar with Fox Sports having a firm grip on the Bundesliga in the US, and if you have cable television already then this may well be your best bet. However, for those who don't have cable, there may be....another way. If your local area covers and includes Fox Sports through Hulu then we think this is the best bet for a way to watch the Bundesliga online without going through the rigmarole of cable television. Their Hulu + Live TV package will include the two main Fox Sports channels if you're local area checks out, and with a free 1-week trial and a whole host of other streaming options opening up to you through Hulu's reach, then this might well be the best way for you to get your Bundesliga live stream sorted. It's a chunky fee, we'll admit, but it will be worth it.View Deal

Bundesliga live stream in the Canada

SN Now+ | From CA$9.99

Along with its subscription TV channel, Sportsnet is your best bet for a Bundesliga live stream in Canada. You can try it out for as little as CA$9.99 for a seven-day pass to see if its for you which is well worth it for a test and to get some Bundesliga action in you. After the short pass you can then plump for a $27.99 a month agreement of you wish to keep it all going.View Deal

Bundesliga live stream in the UK

BT Sport | £25 per month

With little surprise to those already slightly in the know - and maybe those not so in tune - UK football fans will need to head over to BT Sport to get access to the Bundesliga. You can get BT Sport as part of their extensive phone and broadband packages, but if it's sport alone you're after then the BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month on a contract-free basis, is the option to consider. And despite BT Sport's usual pattern of Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon fixtures, this weekend sees all the games on offer being shown at the same time on some BT Sport channel or variation so you'll be able to choose whichever game you like. Nice.View Deal

Bundesliga live stream in the Australia

beIN Sports | From AU$19.99 per month

The channel beIN Sports is what you need to access to get live Bundesliga action in Australia. You can go directly to the network and get the standalone streaming option which will cost you $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial however this won't get you anything else - unlike the other bundles we've highlighted throughout this page. So, if you're after biggest bang for buck then we'd recommend going through streaming service Kayo Sports. They offer beIN Sports as part of an AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and ESPN channels. This is a seriously great mix for sports fans. What's more there's a FREE 2-week trial on offer currently on offer so that 's a sure-fire way to get your Bundesliga hit this weekend done and in the bag easily.View Deal

Start a Bundesliga live stream online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream the Bundesliga - or are lumbered with the more expensive deals - a VPN is your best option. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that hides the true, original of your internet address and connection thus allowing you to appear as if you are somewhere else. Anywhere else you wish, in fact. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Wherever the service is located you want to access, select a server of the same nationality and you'll be in and away. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!View Deal