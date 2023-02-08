Bryan Cranston says Super Bowl ad might be the end of Walter White

Bryan Cranston says that this Sunday's upcoming Breaking Bad-themed Super Bowl ad may be his last appearance as Walter White.

"This might be the retiring episode of the Breaking Bad universe," Cranston told Extra (opens in new tab). "I’ve had opportunities to bring Walter White into the milieu. I did it for Aaron’s movie El Camino and then once again for Better Call Saul. We were able to come back and each time we think, 'Well, this is the last time we’re ever going to do this, and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well, we’ll do it one more time.'"

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hit Netflix in 2019 and follows Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman's life post-Breaking Bad as well as the PTSD he suffered after spending so many years in captivity. He donned the glasses and shaved head once more for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 11, appropriately titled 'Breaking Bad,' which featured Walt meeting Saul Goodman for the very first time. Paul also appears in the episode as Jesse. The prequel series ended in 2022 after six seasons, putting an end to the Breaking Bad universe that first began in 2008.

The Popcorners commercial (opens in new tab) sees Walt and Jesse cooking up a batch of white cheddar Popcorners, only to hand them off in a blue bag to Raymond Cruz's Tuco.

Cranston is currently filming Wes Anderson's romantic-comedy drama Asteroid City, as well as upcoming spy thriller Argylle. Paul recently starred in the Riley Stearns sci-fi thriller Dual.

