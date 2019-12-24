Boxing Day sales are live already - here are the best deals so far

Christmas is very nearly upon us, and that means Boxing Day, January, and After-Christmas sales aren't all that far behind. Actually, most of the biggest stores have started their sales already!
With that in mind, we've pulled together links for all the major sales live right now, right here - you'll find the cheapest deals and most essential savings waiting for you below. That includes everything from consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PS4 Pro to gaming tablets, with must-have accessories in-between. We've also been sure to note down some helpful buying guides from our experts that'll point you in the right direction if you're not sure where to begin or want something specific. Because our clever bargain-hunting software is always on the lookout for a good deal, these guides also provide the most up-to-date offers - they're regularly updated.
Happy holidays!
US deals
- Amazon - endless options with super fast delivery for Prime members
- Walmart - TV, consoles, Apple and more are the big hitters
- BestBuy - today's daily deals are looking seriously strong
- Dell - laptops, TV and plenty of hot computing deals
- Disney Plus - Get a free 7-day free trial
- eBay - Focus on TVs and consoles
- HomeDepot - time to get those renovation projects started/finished?
- Lego- Some say you can have too much Lego at home. They are wrong
- LoveHoney - up to 50% off adults-only products
- Macy's - fashion discounts galore!
- Mixbook - create your own photobooks, calendars and more
- Newegg- looking to upgrade your PC-gaming setup?
Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones | $198 at Walmart
Rated amongst the very best earbud-style noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM3 command a high price, but you can save $30 today on the usual price if you catch this deal in time.
View Deal
iPad (2019) |
$329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
There's a whopping $80 saving to be had today on the 2019 version of the standard iPad making it a mere $249.99. Prices will surely shoot back up after the holidays too. This price is for the 32GB version which is ok if you're not going to cram too many apps on at once. A larger version is also available via the link, or you might want to consider the more powerful iPad Air below instead.
View Deal
iPad Air (2019) |
$499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 today on the excellent 2019 upgrade for the much loved iPad Air. The new Air is closer to the Pro line than the cheaper models in terms of raw power and a bit of a beast for gaming and multitasking. The 64GB of storage is much more accommodating than the 32GB of the cheaper basic iPad too.
View Deal
Disney Plus gift subscription card (1 year) | $69.99 (save almost $14)
You can give the gift of Disney Plus this holiday season with these digital cards, and they're good value for money overall saving a few bucks off the price of paying monthly.View Deal
Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ | $12.99 per month
This deal gives you access to three streaming services for a very reasonable cost - it also offers something for all the family.View Deal
Disney Plus | $6.99 per month
This is the standard subscription for Disney Plus. It's a bargain - there's 600+ movies, TV shows, and documentaries here.View Deal
Verizon plans with a free year of Disney Plus
Considering upgrading your data plan for your phone? This Verizon deal gets you a free year of Disney Plus at the same time.View Deal
PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription for $39.59 at CDkeys (save $20)
The deal is a blinder, so make sure you snap it up now before the price shoots back up! The perfect companion for online Christmastime gaming.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite (any colour) + 1 game + accessory + Switch Online sub | £249.99 at Nintendo store
This bundle gets you everything you need to start playing Nintendo Switch - plus, it's cheaper than competing deals we've seen.View Deal
Buy select strategy board games and get a free Walmart gift card
This offer does exactly what it says on the tin, leaving you with free cash to spend on whatever else you fancy - a board game for adults or a board game for kids, perhaps.
View Deal
Borderlands 3 (PS4) | $24.99 at Best Buy (save $35)
There are many reasons to try this raucous shooter, but one of the best would be that price - it's excellent value. You can also get the Super Deluxe Edition for just $79.99.View Deal
Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) | $24.99 at Best Buy (save $35)
This tongue-in-cheek looter-shooter is also heavily reduced on Xbox One, and it's the same tempting price. Again, the Super Deluxe Edition is $79.99.View Deal
Death Stranding | $35 at Walmart
That's the lowest price yet for Death Stranding and we don't see it getting any cheaper this year. Order soon and you should still be able to get it delivered in time for Christmas. This price promo is said to run until December 28 - if stocks last that long.
View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition | $44.89 at CDKeys
Stop the presses! While Walmart has had the best price going for a while on the standard version of the game, we've just spotted this brand new offer for the Deluxe Edition of the game for a few cents less! This is usually around $70 at most stores.
View Deal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $44.99 at Walmart (save $20)
Not even Black Friday and Cyber Monday could come up with a deal this hot on one of our favorite games of the year. We don't see this price sticking around for long in all honesty.
View Deal
Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition | $19.99 at Walmart (save $20)
This is an excellent PS4 exclusive that's absolutely worthy of your time if you haven't tried it already, especially when it's got all the DLC included.View Deal
Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB) + Sea of Thieves + Minecraft + Fortnite (2000 V-bucks & outfit) | $149 at Walmart (save $50)
This is a great choice for those who want an entry-level console without the clutter of discs. It's also good for kids, as it has three included games they're sure to love. It's the cheapest price you're likely to see this side of Christmas.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $55 at Walmart (save $14)
That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this must-have Nintendo Switch accessory, so don't miss this offer - we're unlikely to see it cheaper until the January sales.View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda Funko Pop | $8.79 at Walmart (released May 20 2020)
This adorable rendition of 'the Child' is so cute we can't cope. It perfectly suits the Funko style; those huge eyes and stumpy limbs translate well to Pop. We'll take five.View Deal
The Child/Baby Yoda 10" Funko Pop | $29.96 at Walmart (released May 20 2020)
There's also a larger version of the Child Pop if you'd prefer - this one clocks in at a chonky 10", and it's sporting a cheeky smile for good measure.View Deal
Hyper X Cloud gaming headset for PS4 | $49.99 at Best Buy (save $20)
HyperX consistently make some of the best gaming headsets around and this one, officially licensed for PS4, is no different. A bargain and great gift price at $50.View Deal
Razer Kraken gaming headset | just $49.99 at Best Buy (save $30)
A familiar but solid and quality headset from Razer. This is the green version because, you know, Xbox.View Deal
Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | just $54.99 at Best Buy (save $45)
This is an outrageously good deal on a quality headset that'll go with anything. A great one to get just in time for the Holidays or for a gift.View Deal
UK deals
- Amazon - a huge selection of discounts today
- AO.com - home appliances, TVs, laptops and more
- Argos - TVs, toys and laptops are popular picks
- ASOS - regular high-percentage discounts at the fashion retailer
- Carphone Warehouse - time for a new mobile phone deal?
- Currys - big reductions on electronics and home items
- John Lewis: - known for price-matching and free extended guarantees
- Laptops Direct - up to 50% off laptops, rigs and more
- LoveHoney - hot deals on adults-only products
- Mobiles.co.uk - need a new phone or SIM only deal?
- MyFavouriteMagazines - save on top magazine subscription prices
- Simba Sleep - sleep better with one of these mattress deals
- Three: - excellent dig-data SIM only deals
- Very - competitive prices on electronics, fashion and more
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition | £33.99 at CDKeys
Wow! We've not even seen the standard version of this game dip under the £40 barrier yet and here's the Deluxe version at a simply stunning price.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite | 6-months Spotify: £179 at Currys
This is likely to be the best deal we see for the rest of the year now. Software bundles really seem to have dried up now as the ones we've seen this week don't actually include any discount at all. Six months of Spotify Premium with a £60 value is a belter of a deal though.
View Deal
PS4 DualShock 4 controller | Rose Gold | just £34.99 at Amazon UK (save £15)
A tremendous price already for the official - and best - controller for PS4. It's even in the festive Rose Gold colour too. Nice. (Gold one at the same price too.)View Deal
Apple iPad (2019) | 10.2-inch Silver | 32GB | just £289 at Amazon UK (save £60)
The best tablet for gaming, and possibly the best tablet period. This is an incredibly good price.View Deal
BenQ EX3203R curved gaming monitor | 32-inch 1440p | 4ms & 144Hz | just £362.99 at Amazon UK (save £82)
Just a few quid off its lowest ever price, this is a lovely, lovely gaming monitor that won't break the bank.View Deal
Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription |
£49.99 £36.99 at CDKeys
We've seen prices at all our other favourite stores shoot back up to a rather miserable £50 today, but CDKeys is sticking with this seasonal sizzler. With instant delivery, you can gift the code for Christmas still too. A last-minute win.
View Deal
128GB SD card for Nintendo Switch (Officially Licensed by Nintendo) | just £29.70 at Amazon UK (save £11.29)
Supercharge your storage with this officially-licensed Nintendo 128GB SD card.
View Deal
64GB SD card for Nintendo Switch (Officially Licensed by Nintendo) | just £10.99 at Amazon UK (save £11)
Conquer Hyrule (and beyond) with this ultra-cheap (and amazingly-designed) Zelda SD card.
View Deal
128GB SD card for Nintendo Switch | £12.95 at Amazon UK (save £20.46)
Not fussed about Nintendo designs? The standard 128 GB SD card is under £15 and there isn't a ticking clock to worry about.View Deal
ASUS ROG Claymore gaming keyboard | just £109.99 at Amazon UK (save £90)
A huge saving of a quality and Very Premium mechanical gaming keyboard. This is its lowest ever price too - what a treat! View Deal
HP Pavilion gaming laptop | 15.6-inch IPS 1080p | Ryzen 3550H CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | just £649.97 at Box
If you're looking to pick up a cheap gaming laptop that will get you into PC gaming nicely but without breaking the bank then this HP laptop is a nice option the festive period.View Deal
Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch + Amazon Echo Dot | just £99.99 at Amazon UK (save £15)
If you'd like to try introducing a smartwatch into your overall tech set up and increase your digital integration between items, then this deal that gets you a Dot thrown in is a good one.View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones | £181 at Amazon
Rated amongst the very best earbud-style noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM3 command a high price, but you can save a massive £49 today on the usual price if you catch this deal in time. They're considerably cheaper and generally better quality than the AirPods Pro too.
View Deal
