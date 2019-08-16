Borderlands 3 download size revealed, and it turns out bazillions of guns don't take up too much memory

Borderlands 3, Gearbox's upcoming looter shooter threequel, promises to be the largest and deepest Borderlands game yet, but - if the game's Xbox Store page is anything to go by, that scope doesn't necessarily translate into days spent waiting for it to download onto your console.

According to the newly updated listing, the Borderlands 3 download size comes in at 39.98 GB on the Xbox One, which is about average for a typical triple-A release, though some (such as Red Dead Redemption 2) have known to take over 100GB in memory.

Borderlands 3 has Ice-T playing a sentient teddy bear, because of course it does

There's often small variations in a game's download size on Xbox One and PS4, but this new information means we can probably expect Borderlands 3 to take up around the same amount of GB on Sony's console too, though that platform often asks users for about twice as much free space for the download process itself.

As for PC, While Epic Games has already confirmed that there won't be a Borderlands 3 PC pre-load option on the Epic Store before the game's September 13 release, it's likely we'll at least find out the install size on that platform in time for launch day.

If you have an average internet connection, that means you can expect Borderlands 3 to be fully installed and ready to play after a few hours of download time... or you could just buy a physical copy of the game, and avoid that agonising wait entirely. Your call, Vault Hunter.

