Borat 2 gets a rude, crude trailer (and a new title)

Following multiple reports but no official confirmation, Borat 2 has finally been announced by Amazon. What's more, the new movie is coming to the streaming service later this month and has a new trailer to boot.

The footage sees Sacha Baron Cohen's infamous character now joined by his daughter, the pair travelling across America and getting into ludicrous situations. They include going to a Mike Pence rally, trying to get an abortion from a pastor, and trying to stay at someone's house during the pandemic. In other words, it's exactly what you expect from the man who brought as Borat, Bruno, and Ali G.

Despite previous reports, Borat 2 has the (very long) title Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. It was previously said the title was Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Jason Woliner, who previously worked on Nathan For You and Parks & Recreation, has directed the movie, which was filmed almost entirely in secret. A listing for Borat 2 first appeared on the Writers Guild of America (before being quickly taken down).

While we wait for Borat 2, which comes to Amazon Prime on October 23 (just in time for the US election) check out the best movies on Netflix and best movies on Amazon Prime. Very nice!