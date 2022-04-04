The Bob’s Burger’s Movie new trailer promises ‘mystery, meat, and mayhem’

20th Century Fox has unveiled a new trailer for the long-delayed Bob's Burgers Movie, which takes the Belcher family on their first-ever cinematic adventure.

In the short clip, which can be viewed above, a giant sinkhole appears right in front of Bob's Burgers – putting the success of the business in jeopardy. While Bob and Linda try to keep the restaurant afloat, Tina, Louise, and Gene set out to solve a mystery that could save Bob's Burgers once and for all.

The animated musical comedy is directed by showrunner Loren Bouchard and producer Bernard Derriman, marking Bouchard's feature directorial debut. Bouchard also penned the script, along with Bob's Burgers writer Nora Smith. The original voice cast returns to reprise their roles, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Larry Murphy, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Merman, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline. Gary Cole, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Beatriz, Brian Huskey, and Ron Lynch also lend their voices to the film.

The movie was first announced in 2017, and the official script was submitted and accepted by 20th Century Fox Animation in 2018. The Bob's Burgers Movie was originally slated for a July 2020 release, but was then pushed to April 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production, including voice work, was done remotely and the release date was pushed again to 2022. Thankfully, U.S. fans can look forward to a theatrical release this Memorial Day weekend.

The Bob's Burgers Movie will hit theaters on May 27, 2022. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies in 2022.