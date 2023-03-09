Bob Odenkirk is playing the lead role in a remake of Tommy Wiseau's The Room

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has set his eyes on a new leading man – he's set to star in a charity remake of cult classic The Room. Odenkirk shared a report announcing the movie from SlashFilm (opens in new tab) on Twitter (opens in new tab), writing: "This is real. This is true. And let me tell you, I tried my best to SELL every line, as honestly as I could...and I had a BLAST."

Odenkirk has taken on the role of Johnny, originally played by Tommy Wiseau. Filming on the remake took place in January, shot mostly on a green screen, with Acting for a Cause behind the movie, an organization that raises money for charitable causes by asking for donations tied to digital performances. This time around, proceeds will go to amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Previous projects from the group include A Midsummer Night's Dream starring Julia Fox as Hippolyta and Jane Eyre with Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer in the title role.

The original movie was released in 2003 and follows the love triangle between Johnny, his fiancée Lisa (Juliette Danielle), and his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). Despite being a box office bomb on its initial limited release, making less than $2,000 against a $6 million budget, the film quickly became a cult hit due to its bizarre content and the mystery surrounding Wiseau and his secretive identity (one fan theory is that he's plane hijacker D.B. Cooper). Sestero's memoir of making the movie, titled The Disaster Artist, was also made into a movie, released in 2017, and directed by and starring James Franco.

While we wait for Odenkirk's take on The Room to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the horizon in 2023 and beyond.