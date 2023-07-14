James Gunn gave Blue Beetle a thumbs up, says Xolo Maridueña

The DCEU will soon be supplanted by the DCU, which kicks off in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, set to be written and directed by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. But, there are still two films of the old guard left to be released: this December's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – and August's Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle is set to bring Jaime Reyes to a live-action movie for the first time, played by Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña. But has Maridueña had conversations with the new DC leaders? Yep.

"I just remember James Gunn has this really excited energy to him all the time," recalls Maridueña in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, July 20. "But them coming into this position of the movie already being made, and then being like, 'All right [mimes rifling through a filing cabinet as if rummaging through the movie], let's see what we have here' – it was very rewarding for them to actually respond well to it and enjoy it. They had their notes here and there story-wise, but I think, in capturing the essence of Jaime and the Reyes family, [they] think we did a really great job."

Gunn has already said that Blue Beetle is the first DCU character, so the future looks bright for Jaime Reyes. You can check out an exclusive image from the movie above, showing Jaime all suited up and ready for action.

Blue Beetle arrives this August 18.

