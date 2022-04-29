Bloodhunt crossplay and cross-platform options are present for those who want to try Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt with friends on other platforms - but there's a key limitation that we'll address below, one that may disappoint. Once you're done with solo games in Bloodhunt and want to go chewing on necks as part of a team, we'll answer the question: can you play Bloodhunt crossplay and connect with friends cross-platform?

Does Bloodhunt have crossplay?

(Image credit: Sharkmob)

Yes, technically Bloodhunt does have crossplay, but players cannot currently join with friends cross-platform at time of writing. It's a little complicated, but we'll explain:

Right now lobbies and games in Bloodhunt are filled with players from both PC and PS5, meaning that the two platforms are at least partly compatible. However, that privilege does not currently extend to the Social elements - forming teams, adding friends, and playing in unified groups in games of Trios. The compatibility is only there to ensure faster matchmaking times (because there's a larger pool of players to draw from). The exact phrasing from developer Sharkmob on this issue is thus:

"Crossplay in Bloodhunt only happens as you enter the Prague map, where the matches take place. This means that you can encounter players from other platforms once a match starts. The Elysium (our game lobby) is platform specific, so you cannot group up with players from other platforms while you are in the Elysium. You can, however, fight them once you have entered Prague."

This also applies to cross-progression - even if they log into the same account, progression is still tied to specific consoles.

So crossplay only exists in so far as you can play with players on other platforms, but not have any control over who those players are - so no teaming up with friends between PC and PS5, unfortunately. Any vampiric groups you make will have to be limited, at time of writing, to those on the same platform as you. Still, at least we can have the same age-old frustrations of those playing on mouse-and-keyboard fighting those on controllers.

Will Bloodhunt have crossplay in the future?

(Image credit: Sharkmob)

There is currently no confirmation one way or another if Bloodhunt will have proper friends-forming-teams-between-consoles-crossplay in the future, as we could find no comment on it either way from developer Sharkmob. This may be a feature dependent on public demand for such, but there's now way of knowing if/when crossplay and cross-platform will be available at the moment.