Bloodborne's famous 60fps mod is now running on an actual PS5

The Bloodborne 60fps mod from a celebrated modder within the community is now running on an actual PS5.

Much to the dismay of Souls fans everywhere, Bloodborne is capped at 30fps, even on new hardware. Eager to right this wrong, Lance McDonald has been working on a 60fps patch for years, and as time's gone on, it's looked ever more glorious.

Now that dream of silky smooth motion and gameplay feels super responsive and precise is finally a reality as McDonald, with the help of Illusion, has managed to get the game to run flawlessly at 60fps and in full 1080p on a real PS5. A tweet by Illusion showcases the fluid movement and crisp visuals as the player battles foes on the gloomy streets of Yharnam. You can look at this technical wizardry feat in all its glory below.

Illusion has done it! My Bloodborne 60fps patch has been ported to run within the current state of PlayStation 5 hacking / exploitation. Real retail PS5 hardware running Bloodborne at locked 60fps in full 1080p https://t.co/XCJxbdzq0vAugust 7, 2023 See more

Of course, even the highest of framerates won't help you if you jump headlong into battle without a clever strategy, which is just what happens here, and the player is quickly met with the all too familiar 'You Died' screen. Still, it was truly a treat for the peepers while it lasted.

It's worth noting that for the patch to work, you'd need to mod your PS5. This requires a lot of technical know-how and therefore isn't something that should be attempted, as you could damage your PS5 in the process. That being said, what McDonald and Illusion have managed to pull off is nothing short of remarkable and let's hope it's enough to convince the folks at FromSoftware to release an official 60fps Bloodborne remaster on PS5 or a sequel or, better yet, both.

The latest big release to be locked at 30fps is Bethesda's Skyrim space-based extravaganza Starfield. Explaining this decision, Todd Howard said, "We do lock it at 30[fps] because we want that fidelity, we want all that stuff. We don't want to sacrifice any of it."

