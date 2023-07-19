Blizzard knows you don't like the Diablo 4 patch

Blizzard is addressing feedback to Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 in a livestream later this week.

The Diablo 4 Season 1 patch notes dropped yesterday, with headline changes focusing on buffing classes but nerfing powerful builds, especially those based around Crit Damage and Vulnerable enemies. According to the reaction across social media, they've proved pretty unpopular, but Blizzard says it's aware of the sentiment around the update.

We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for #DiabloIV. We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it. We will have more details/timing in the next day. Thanks again for the feedback!July 19, 2023 See more

In a tweet last night, Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher says that "We have been hearing feedback from players regarding some of the changes in 1.1.0 for Diablo 4. We are going to have a Campfire Chat later this week on Friday to talk more about it."

The timing for that Campfire Chat hasn't been outlined just yet, but it'll be interesting to see what Blizzard has to say, not least since it's fair to guess that the main talking points for the livestream were likely intended to be based around Season 1 itself. The overwhelming response to the new patch might force some quick amendments to the script, but Blizzard is unlikely to spend the entire broadcast walking back its design decisions.

Much of the community's confusion stems from the Sorcerer class. Once the game's most popular class, the community has been steadily turning on the Sorcerer as more players advance towards the endgame and find its defensive options lacking. Despite that, the Sorc found itself in line for a series of nerfs last night - the opposite of what many of its remaining fans were hoping for.

