Blizzard Arcade Collection just got 2 more games in a free update

The Blizzard Arcade Collection just got two more games from Blizzard's history and a new behind-the-scenes feature, all via a free update for owners.

The update adds The Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing to the collection, joining the ranks of the original Lost Vikings, Rock n' Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. The Lost Vikings 2 expands the puzzle platforming action of the first game with the addition of new dragon and werewolf allies, while RPM Racing laid out many of the top-down arcade driving fundamentals which Blizzard (then Silicon & Synapse) would later expand in Rock n' Roll Racing.

On top of the two new games, the Blizzard Arcade Collection update also adds a new Design Documents gallery, showing how these formative games in Blizzard's history went from concept to finished product. Rock n' Roll Racing now features a Streamer Mode as well, letting you replace the licensed music tracks with midi counterparts in local multiplayer or throughout the Definitive Edition version of the game.

The only way to get The Blizzard Arcade Collection is via The Celebration Collection , which also bundles in goodies for Hearthstone, Overwatch, and other modern-day Blizzard titles. It's also available exclusively as a PC game via Battle.net, but maybe if Blizzard keeps adding to the collection it will one day bring it to consoles as well.