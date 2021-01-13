Black Ops Cold War tops the list of most-downloaded PS5 games for 2020

Sony has revealed the most-downloaded digital games across PS5 and PS4 from all of 2020, and the results have changed some from when it was just November .

During PS5's first month on the market, Spider-Man: Miles Morales managed to web up the top spot for downloads in the US and Canada. A new post on the PlayStation Blog revealed that it couldn't hold out forever against the perennial juggernaut that is the Call of Duty franchise, with Black Ops Cold War now officially coming in as the most downloaded PS5 game of 2020 in both the US/Canada region and in Europe.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finishes out the top 3 for both regions, then they split as North America favors NBA 2K21 and Europe FIFA 21 for the number four spot (though they once again converge on Demon's Souls at No. 5). Meanwhile, the results for PS4 - which had a whole 12 month of data compared to just a month and a half for PS5 - vary even more thanks to the strength of FIFA in Europe.

Here's the full top 10s from Sony's data, broken out by console and region. Remember that these results only represent PlayStation Store data, so they don't reflect how many people picked up physical copies of PS5 or PS4 games.

Best-selling digital PS5 games 2020, US and Canada

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla NBA 2K21 Next Generation Demon’s Souls Madden NFL 21 FIFA 21 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising Watch Dogs: Legion

Best-selling digital PS5 games 2020, Europe

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla FIFA 21 Demon’s Souls Watch Dogs: Legion Immortals Fenyx Rising NBA 2K21 Next Generation Sackboy: A Big Adventure Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best-selling digital PS4 games 2020, US and Canada

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us 2 NBA 2K21 NBA 2K20 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Madden NFL 21

Best-selling digital PS4 games 2020, Europe

FIFA 21 FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K20 The Last of Us Part 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2