Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals 2022: what to expect this year

Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals are going to be hot stuff this year. Now, with more time between the PS5 and Xbox Series X's launch and, well, now, we've got even more lines and models to choose from. All the big - and smaller - names in the TV game have upped the ante in the last year so there's plenty to choose from: from those that have gaming at the very forefront of their feature set, to those more entry- or mid-level screens that compromise on a few things but still give great gaming experiences.

As a result, there's just no doubt that the Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals are the best time of year to pick up one of the best gaming TVs or one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series for less, hopefully seeing you save a bucket load of cash.

If you're not sure exactly where to start, it's worth considering or remembering what the new generation of consoles is capable of when it comes to resolution and onscreen performance output. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are able to hit 4K resolution at 120FPS (theoretically anyway), but it's important to remember that support for this is a bit limited in terms of games tha can achieve this, and in terms of price as the TVs that house all the features necessary are still pricey. That's why our roundup of Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X deals could be exactly what you need if you've been waiting all year and saving money to make a big technical upgrade.

Let's get into it anyway, read on for some more information and predictions about the upcoming Black Friday PS5 TV deals and to see a snapshot of last year's offerings to get your eye in.

When will the Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals be? Black Friday is taking place on 25 November this year. It's worth noting, though, that while some of the biggest and best deals could well be on that day itself, it's always the case that we see retailers going earlier and earlier. We should be keeping our eyes ready from mid-October, and then keeping our wallets ready from early-November, we think. And then you can keep tracking deals right up until the holidays too.

Looking at last year's Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals is a good idea if only to get your eye in and see the kind of TVs that were getting price cuts 12 months ago, as well as the level of discounts that we might expect this year.

Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals in the US

LG C1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is a really attractive price for one of the best TVs for PS5 of 2021. That OLED panel is one of the best in the business and it's got your back for 120hz gaming with HDMI 2.1 ports - as well as a bunch of other excellent LG features.



Samsung QN90A 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,600 $1,699.99 at Samsung

Save $900 - The top end of Samsung's 2021 QLED and NeoQLED range features panels that are truly special to behold. This QN90A is one of those models and can be yours for a whopping $900 less than normal right now. A great deal.



Samsung QN85A NeoQLED 4K TV | $1,900 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - A top-end, premium TV from Samsung's 2021 NeoQLED range, the QN85A will launch you into exquisite image quality, and colors, and contrast in one fell swoop. And at this price, it's even more tempting to do so.



Samsung 65-inch QLED Q80T 4K TV | $1397.99 $1297.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The best 120Hz 4K TV just got even better with this $100 discount at Amazon. The superb image quality is bolstered by the bells and whistles that make this the perfect TV for gaming: 120 FPS support, Object Sound Tracking, and a sub-9ms input lag all make this a killer deal.

Sony X90J 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,200 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - It's well known that Sony TVs always carry a bit of a premium so when a deal like this comes up, on a quality model like this, it's worth taking note of. The perfect companion for PS5s, this is a superb deal.



Sony XBR48A9S 4K OLED TV | 48-inch | $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Packaged in with Best Buy's early Black Friday OLED TV deals is this 48-inch Sony model. This $1,199 sales price is saving you $300, and has dropped even more than just a few weeks ago. That means you're getting the cheapest price we've ever seen here, though unfortunately this model is not included in the Black Friday price guarantee.



LG 55-inch G1 OLED TV | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This is a record low price on the 55-inch LG G1 OLED, which makes Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee even more enticing. If this cost drops even further during the main sales, My Best Buy members will receive a refund of the difference.



Samsung QN900A 8K TV | 65-inch | $5,000 $3,299.99 at Samsung

Save $1,700 - A quite frankly ridiculous price tag gets you literally one of the very best TVs of 2021 direct from the source. A big investment yes, but the saving is incredible and means you get a real bang for buck value here.



Samsung Q60A 4K TV | 55-inch | $850 $699.99 at Samsung

Save $150 - From a sheer bang-to-buck value perspective, this Q60A is an excellent option. It's still from this year's range of TVs so you're getting the latest QLED tech, and the picture quality will still be beautiful.



LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV | $1,199 $749 at Best Buy

Save $450 - A case study in picking and choosing the right moment to save on an LG TV for your PS5 or Xbox Series X. We first saw this $450 discount just a few weeks ago but it quickly shot back up to over $1000. However, we're seeing that excellent $749 sales price returning to the shelves once more for folks to capitalise on.



Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals in the UK

Samsung 49-inch QLED Q80T 4K TV| £899 £799 at Amazon

Save £100 - This price has never been lower, even in the lead up to Black Friday. The 49-inch model is a great choice for those looking to fill out their bedroom or gaming room with a TV that can handle all the power that the PS5 and Xbox Series X can throw at it.

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | £1,700 £1,110 at Amazon

Save £585 - The leader in 4K 120Hz 4K TVs this year, and thus perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the C1 was at its lowest-ever price in the UK before Amazon took an extra £100 off. The four HDMI 2.1 inputs mean you can connect a multitude of devices at high speed, and should cover any future expansion of your entertainment setup. The best PS5 TV deal going right now just got even better.

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | £1,199 £999 at Currys

Save £200 - TIn its 48-inch form, this price represents a good deal at Currys and is this TV's lowest ever UK price. The 55-inch has also had its price slashed - though not as much as the Mazon price above - and is down to £1,199 (a saving of £300).



LG OLED BX 4K TV| 48-inch | £1,049 £899 at Currys

Save £150 - The BX range of OLED TVs from LG is still excellent despite being a little older (they are 2020 models). It's got HDMI 2.1 ports, great picture quality, and performance, and at this price offers extremely good bang for buck value.

Samsung NeoQLED QN700A | 55-inch | + FREE Z Flip3 phone | £2,499 £1,999 at Samsung

Save £500 - The fact that you're getting a phone worth hundreds and hundreds of pounds thrown in here makes this a pretty attractive deal and effectively brings the price of the TV way down and into 4K territory. A real tempter for those with an eye on the future.

Samsung 50" QN94A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV | +FREE HW-S61A Soundbar | £1,299 £1,049 at Samsung

Save £250 - If you're looking to go big in your home, then this towering Samsung TV has you covered. A powerful processor helps upscale everything to 4K, while an anti-reflective screen means no more pulling those curtains shut to play games.

Sony Bravia 55-inch OLED TV (KE55A8/P) | £1,599 £1,149 at Amazon

Save £450 - Amazon has a record low price on the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED right now. That's particularly impressive considering the lowest we'd seen that cost go before these sales was £1,399. That means you're saving over £200 more than usual here.



Philips OLED805 4K TV | 55-inch | £1,299 £999 at Currys

Save £300 - This is a massive saving on one of the UK's favourite and best 4K TVs. Its brilliant image quality and value are only further enhanced by its immersion-heightening, atmospheric Ambilight feature. Nice.

Samsung QLED Q65A 4K TV | 55-inch | £849 £649 at Amazon

Save £200 - Brilliant QLEDs for less than £700 is a great, great deal. While not the lofty NeoQLED TVs the 2021 range of 'normal' QLED TVs are exceptional for quality and value for money. Fine-tuned, great image quality, and at this price it's a perfect 'mid-level' screen.

Hisense 65-inch QLED TV | £999 £669 at Amazon

Save £330 - ThHisense's own QLED range is great for those who are after an excellent quality, no-frills, and fancy features PS5 TV. The A7G is a bit of an upgrade of the A6G we reviewed this year - but be aware: stock is selling out fast. Only nine remain as of writing for this incredible deal.



