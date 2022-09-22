Dwayne Johnson unveils "corrected" Black Adam trailer – without Justice League footage

A Black Adam trailer has been re-released to remove footage from the 2017 version of Justice League. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared the new version of the trailer himself, with footage from his film replacing the blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip from the theatrical Justice League.

The trailer opens with clips from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Aquaman, and Birds of Prey, but the original version also included a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment of villain Steppenwolf striking the ground with his ax. This particular clip is taken from the 2017 version of the movie – in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the scene instead sees the villain Darkseid hitting the ground. You can see the original trailer below.

Johnson re-shared the trailer (opens in new tab), now missing the Steppenwolf clip, with the caption: "Corrected Long before the world of heroes and villans, #BlackAdam ruled it all. A god with zero mercy and power born from rage. The #ManInBlack hits theaters worldwide… ONE MONTH FROM TODAY. OCTOBER 21"

The canon version of Justice League remains the 2017 theatrical release, so it's unlikely that Black Adam will pick up on anything from the Snyder Cut. Black Adam stars Johnson as the titular character, an anti-hero who, released from millennia of imprisonment, encounters the Justice Society of America. Pierce Brosnan, Viola Davis, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Noah Centineo co-star.

Black Adam arrives this October 21. It's the only remaining DC film on the year's release calendar, after Shazam 2 was delayed from December to March 2023. While you wait for Black Adam, see our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to plan your next theater trip.