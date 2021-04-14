Black Adam adds Ramy actor Mo Amer to the Dwayne Johnson-led DC movie

Reminders that the Black Adam movie is finally happening seem to be coming daily. The most recent update: the Dwayne Johnson-led DC movie has added stand-up comedian Mo Amer.

Amer is the second Arab actor to join the cast. Tunisian-Dutch Aladdin star Marwan Kenzari was confirmed to have joined back in February. The rest of the star-studded cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, with James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Amer, also a stand-up comedian, is best known as Ramy Youssef’s cousin Mo in the award-winning Hulu sitcom Ramy. He also has a Netflix comedy special Mo Amer: The Vagabond and makes up one-third of the comedy troupe Allah Made Me Funny. He is set to star in the upcoming comedy film Americanish.

According to an Instagram post from Johnson, who showed off just have ripped he has gotten for the role, Black Adam should be filming this week. The DC movie will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serr, who has previously worked with Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which reaches theaters on July 20. The Black Adam script comes from writers Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, sourced from the previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Black Adam is set for release next year on July 29, along with a slew of other DC films that received official release dates, including The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2, and Shazam: Fury of the Gods. While all of those are currently slated to debut next year and in 2023, DC fans don’t have to wait that long for their next fix. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will premiere in both theaters and on HBO Max later this summer on August 6.