The BioShock movie writer says Netflix is "excited" about the adaptation: "We all love it"

By Bradley Russell
published

A small but promising update from Michael Green

BioShock
(Image credit: 2K Games)

In case you had forgotten, a BioShock movie is coming to Netflix. While the writers’ strike may have put the brakes on a trip down to Rapture, the project’s writer Michael Green has offered up a small, yet promising, update.

"Netflix has been amazing about it. They were excited about it before the strike, they're excited about it now, post-strike." Green told Collider. "Yes, I got called, the, 'How's it coming along?' the minute the strike was over, 'You about ready…?'"

Green also confirmed he’s been "meeting regularly" with director Francis Lawrence to help "refine" the next draft.

"We all love it. It's a great big sprawling nightmare world we wanna see real. So, here's hoping. I would love to have an update for you soon."

Released in 2007 and developed by 2K Boston, BioShock is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of the 21st Century. The first game revolves around the watery, run-down Rapture, a one-time utopia designed as an underwater playground for the rich and powerful.

There had long been an attempt to get BioShock onto the big screen, with director Gore Verbinski attached to helm a project at Universal Studios as far back as 2008.

"We were eight weeks prior shooting when the plug was pulled,” Verbinski previously wrote back in 2017 during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session. “It's an R rated movie. I wanted to keep it R rated, I felt like that would be appropriate, and it's an expensive movie. It's a massive world we're creating and it's not a world we can simply go to locations to shoot."

Here are the best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games you should be playing right now.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.