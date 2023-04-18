Bill Hader wants to direct a feature film after Barry

Bill Hader wants to direct a movie after HBO’s Barry draws to a close – and the actor-director already has ideas for his next project.

"I would do a feature, for sure," Hader, who is currently starring in the final season of Barry, told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "[Writer] Duffy Boudreau and I have written something, but there’s also things that I’ve done, there’s two other ideas that I’m knocking around."

Hader, though, is uncertain if he will pull double duty on a potential feature film as lead and director – something he’s done in over half of Barry’s episodes.

"I don’t know, it just kind of happens the way it happens," Hader said. "Like Barry, I learned anytime I try to predict how to do it or what to do, it just wants to go someplace else. I’m learning to just remain open."

Hader has drawn acclaim with his time in the director’s chair during Barry’s four-season run, most notably his work in the third season episode ‘710N’, which featured an extended sequence that saw Hader’s hitman weave his way through traffic while on the run from a biker gang.

