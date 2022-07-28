Better Call Saul's next episode is titled "Breaking Bad"

It's finally happening: next week's episode of Better Call Saul is titled "Breaking Bad."

Previously, an episode of Breaking Bad titled "Better Call Saul" introduced us to Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman for the very first time. It's more than possible that the new episode is a callback, with showrunners Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan potentially hinting that Jesse and Walt, the leads in Breaking Bad, could soon be making an appearance in the spin-off series. To add fuel to the fire, the official Twitter account for Better Call Saul previously tweeted (opens in new tab) a still from that very Breaking Bad episode back in April of this year.

The episode title has not yet been posted to AMC's official website, but instead popped up on a Canadian TV listings website called TVPassport (opens in new tab). The AV Club (opens in new tab)reached out to AMC, who in turn confirmed the title.

In the Breaking Bad episode "Better Call Saul", Jesse's friend Badger gets arrested in a sting operation which prompts Walt and Jesse to hire a seedy criminal lawyer by the name of Saul Goodman. When Saul refuses to take a bribe from Walt, he and Jesse kidnap Saul and threaten to kill him if he doesn't comply. It's during this episode that we first learn about Lalo Salamanca and Ignacio Vargas, who, despite not appearing in Breaking Bad, are vital characters in Better Call Saul. Saul, while begging for his life and wants to know if Walt and Jesse are "friends of the cartel" – a title Saul earned after representing Lalo in court in season 4 of Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul season 6, episode 11 airs Monday, August 1 at 9/8c on AMC. Check out our Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule to stay up to date.