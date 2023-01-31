Bethesda trademarks mysterious 'Spyteam' IP again, and fans still aren't sure what it is

Bethesda has filed another trademark for its yet-to-be-revealed Spyteam IP, but it hasn't revealed anything else about the game.

Back in early 2022, Bethesda filed a trademark for 'Spyteam' . Now, a year later, it seems the developer has updated the trademark for the same project in Israel. As spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), the new filing was issued on January 30, 2023, and is once again for a game called 'Spyteam'. Unfortunately, that's all we can pick out from this recent trademark.

Bethesda, and the studio's parent company ZeniMax Media, have done a good job at keeping this one under wraps as the only thing we seem to know about it is that it might be in development with Bethesda Game Studios Austin - that is, according to a job listing at the Texas-based studio a few years back. If you didn't know, this is the same studio that worked on Fallout 76 and Doom (2016).

Whatever Spyteam turns out to be, it's currently joining the likes of several other secret Bethesda projects such as Giant Monster News and the upcoming Indiana Jones game - a title that's very likely to be a console exclusive . There's also a few other Bethesda projects in the works that we know a lot more about like Starfield and Redfall - both of which are due to release later this year.

Speaking of the upcoming Bethesda RPG, we'll be getting more info on it during a Starfield "standalone, deep dive" showcase soon, not to mention an Xbox Summer showcase at some time around the usual E3 period this year. There's no guarantee that we'll see anything on Spyteam during the latter of the two, but we can at least keep our fingers crossed that this trademark reissue means we'll get some kind of reveal soon.