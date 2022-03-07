Bethesda files SpyTeam trademark for 2022, hinting at new IP on the way

Bethesda seems to have filed a trademark for an upcoming project called 'SpyTeam' in January of this year, hinting at a 2022 reveal.

As spotted on Reddit and by Twitter user @SkullziTV , it appears that Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media has filed a trademark for 'SpyTeam.' It’s too soon to say what this means exactly but a job listing from 2020 for Bethesda’s Austin studio as well as an earlier trademark from 2018 suggests that the Texas-based Bethesda studio could be working on the mysterious project.

Spyteam, a secret Bethesda game that seems to have been in the works for some time now, recently had its trademark application filed for 2022. Could we finally find out what this game is later in the year?#Bethesda #Xbox pic.twitter.com/WVMDixotR5March 6, 2022 See more

If you didn’t know, Bethesda Games Austin previously developed Fallout 76 in 2018 and Doom in 2016. Since this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet though, there’s a chance SpyTeam could be being developed by any one of Bethesda’s many studios including id Software (which was recently hiring for "a long-running iconic action FPS" - aka potentially a new Quake game), Tango Gameworks, or the recently formed Roundhouse Studios.

SpyTeam aside, Bethesda has a number of upcoming games coming out this year as it is. With Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo due to release on March 25, 2022, along with Arkane’s vampire-centric game Redfall , which was unveiled during E3 2021, and the highly anticipated Bethesda Softworks game Starfield , which is set to release before the end of the year in November 2022. Not forgetting the still very mysterious Bethesda Indiana Jones game that is currently in the works.

In other Bethesda news, the publisher/developer recently announced that it would be shutting down the Bethesda PC launcher but players will still be able to transfer their Bethesda games libraries to Steam instead. The launcher will officially retire in May 2022 however the transfers will be able to start taking place a month earlier in April.