Id Software's hiring for "a long-running iconic action FPS" - but what could it be?

Id Software's parent company, ZeniMax, has posted a raft of new job vacancies, sending the rumor mill into overdrive, with many speculating that the new hires may be working on a new Quake game.

A leap? Ordinarily, maybe. But ZeniMax has emphasized that the new positions – which are based at id's Dallas studio in Texas – will be supporting "the development of a long-running iconic action FPS", as well as reference "sci-fi and fantasy environments".

So: what could that "iconic action FPS" be? Well, given Avalanche leads on the Rage franchise and Wolfenstein is currently in the hands of Machine Games, that leaves just Doom and Quake under id's potential management. But given the former franchise only released its latest installment last year – and "sci-fi and fantasy environments" seem more fitting with Quake… well. You can see why Quake fans are excited.

That's not all, though. It's an important time for Quake given the second game celebrates its 25th anniversary next year, and the enhanced edition of the original game has only recently been released, suggesting the franchise might be on the priority list for new parent company, Microsoft. Of course, there's no way to know for sure – I suspect ZeniMax won't be confirming any time soon – but hey, it's fun to dream, right?

ICYMI, that enhanced edition of the original Quake is now available on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and Nintendo Switch. There are updated visuals, online and local multiplayer, and new content available, plus two expansions for the original game - The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity - are included in all purchases. You'll also get the Dimensions of the Past and the brand new Dimension of the Machine expansions, too.

"I knew the game was going to do really well," John Romero told us earlier this year , reflecting on how Quake came to be.

"For a whole year before it came out, there were articles all over the place and magazine covers – everyone was waiting for Quake. People knew it was going to be the next thing. So it was great to have that kind of hype. When it came out and everybody was playing it, it was great for me because I was putting together a new company, and you always want to have a success when you're trying to do that.

"The negatives were that I didn't actually get any money from Quake because I was gone, but the positives were that I got to leave after making a really successful game."