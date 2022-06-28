The best Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise

With the movie just around the corner, it probably won't come as a surprise that there's enough Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise to sink a (Goat) boat. What's worth prioritizing? Well, we're glad you asked. Please, pull up a chair - let's talk t-shirts, toys, and tat.

Our team's picked out their favorite Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise for you here, and you'll find everything from affordable apparel to premium replicas below. And because we're fans ourselves with plenty of experience sorting rubbish from quality merch, we've only chosen the items we think are actually worth you bothering with.

More importantly, we've selected items that are available to order now. The likes of Ms. Marvel merchandise (and Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise, for that matter) are quite a ways off, whereas most of the selections below can be arriving at your door in a matter of days.

Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise - t-shirts

Ravager Thor t-shirt

Hey, is that the shirt Thor wears during the movie? Yes. Yes, it is. If you want to feel just a smidge more like the God of Thunder, you can get your own in various fits from sizes small to 3X-large. And if you'd prefer the design as a tank top like the one from the movie, you can grab it from Amazon (opens in new tab) as well. Sadly, you'll need your own red leather vest to go with it.



Character t-shirt

This one keeps it nice and simple with the film's logo below all the movie's biggest players - along with Korg front and center, naturally. As big fans of the walking pile of rock, we approve of this decision. A most excellent piece of Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise, particularly because it comes in colors other than black.



Stained Glass Rocker t-shirt

Thor in stained glass, playing Stormbreaker like a damn guitar. What a sentence. This might be the coolest/goofiest thing we've ever seen (which is entirely in keeping with Taika Waititi's take on the God of Thunder, of course), so it's a must-have. It's available in men's, women's, and youth fits. You can also get it in sizes small to 3X-large, and there are a few different colors on offer (including one without the stained glass effect (opens in new tab)), but most of them are fairly nondescript. You wouldn't want to distract from that glorious picture, after all.



New Asgard Postcard t-shirt

New Asgard seems to be making the most of its newfound popularity as a tourist spot, and there's plenty of Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise tying into the fact. However, this sits at the top of the pile for us. The combination of the postcard/stamp effect and Thor's flying boat provides a subtle, fun nod to the movie, so we're big fans of it - especially because you can get it in a variety of fits from sizes small to 3X-large.



Thor: Love and Thunder merch - toys & action figures

Funko POP! Goat Boat

Available August 5 - It's not even out yet and we already love the Goat Boat, up to and including its stupid tongue-out-without-a-care-in-the-world goats. This flying vessel - seemingly commandeered from New Asgard tours by Thor - is presented cruising the Bifrost in a suitably dynamic fashion, and it's our favorite bit of Thor: Love and Thunder merch by a long way. Just look at how heroic the Odinson looks compared to how lovably daft his goat steeds are. Brilliant.



Marvel Legends: The Mighty Thor

We're pleased to report that this six-inch figure from Hasbro does indeed include the Mighty Thor's equally mighty biceps. And in probably more important news, it also boasts a hyper-detailed design and a pretty good rendition of Natalie Portman. Marvel Legends are always of a very high quality, and this bit of Thor: Love and Thunder merch does that reputation justice.



Marvel Legends: Ravager Thor

Yes, we're fans of the full Thor getup (which is also available in Marvel Legends form via Amazon (opens in new tab)), but there's something special about this design. It captures that irreverent sense of humor that's defined the character recently, and this is a surprisingly good rendition of it in action figure form.



Lego The Goat Boat

OK, yes. It is the Goat Boat again. But in our defense, Thor's ride makes for the best Thor: Love and Thunder merch where Lego is concerned. Alongside the film's major players, you're getting a chunky vehicle to stage them around. Although the (admittedly cheaper) Attack on New Asgard set (opens in new tab) is cool, this one's better value in terms of what you're getting and the references it includes. By comparison, the alternative lacks Valkyrie and Korg.



Funko POP! Gorr

Available August 5 - There's a very detailed and eerily accurate Marvel Legends version of Gorr on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, but in a move that's surprised even us, we've decided to feature this Funko POP in its place. It's a more dynamic figure that captures the malice of the character, and the way it makes him look as if he's floating in on an inky cloud of goo is clever design work.



Thor: Love and Thunder merch - collectibles & giftware

Mjolnir Icon PopSocket

If you've got a big phone (perhaps one of the best gaming phones), the humble PopSocket is a life-saver. Well, it'll save the life of your tech, anyway - it helps you keep a firm grip on your gear. This one has a straightforward but appealing design that looks as if it's been beaten brass, and the reformed Mjolnir is right at the center.



New Asgard Love PopSocket

This design looks like one of those naff "I love [insert city here]" t-shirts in the best possible, and of course there would be one for New Asgard now that it's jumped on the tacky tourism bandwagon. As such, the PopSocket version gets a big old thumbs up from us.



Marvel Legends: Mighty Thor Mjolnir replica

It's a bit more expensive than the other items on this list, but if you want the ultimate piece of Thor: Love and Thunder merchandise, this replica from Hasbro will do the trick. Besides being a screen-accurate prop with premium decoration at a 1:1 scale, it features electronic sounds and cracks that light up with blue energy as per the movie. It's the sort of thing you can have in pride of place on your shelf.



