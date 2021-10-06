Best Buy just dropped this electronic standing desk to $199, but hurry offer ends soon

If the last year of working from home has shown us anything it's that sitting at a desk all day sucks. However, the worst part is the standing desks, especially ones with electronic adjustments, can often cost a pretty penny. That all changes today, as Best Buy has just cut the price of this $299 electronic sitting-standing desk from Insignia all the way down to $199. You'll need to move fast, though, as Best Buy's offer ends tonight.

That's a record low price and an excellent deal for a desktop that can move from a 28.7-inch sitting height to a 48.4-inch standing height at just the tap of a button. We usually see standing desks pitched well over $300, and those are the cheaper models.

You're not picking up a flimsy piece of kit here, either. The whole structure is able to hold up to 110lbs - that's more than enough for one of the best gaming PCs and best gaming monitors. You've also got cable management ties and a full steel frame for organization and durability as well, with a tabletop dimensions measuring in at 47.2-inches by 23.6-inches. That's perfect if you're after the best gaming desk for you, but don't want to be limited to sitting in your gaming chair all day.

