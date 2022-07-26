Best Buy back to school laptop deals offer up to $400 off machines for work and play

Best Buy's back to school laptop deals are currently offering some deep discounts on everything from wallet-friendly productivity machines to some of the best gaming laptops on the market. Regardless of your budget and preference, you're sure to find something to suit your needs when classes begin again.

It isn't just the mid-range and high-end options in these back to school laptop deals, though. We've also made considerations towards those budget-minded students, and parents, looking for some more humble hardware. Some of the cheapest options in our roundup include the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for $89.99 (was $219) (opens in new tab) and the Acer Chromebook 315 for $129 (was $249) (opens in new tab) which prove that a competent machine for studying doesn't need to cost the earth.

If you're in need of more power, we've handpicked a few of the most competitive offers on the gamer-centric side of the fence. What's more, carrying your new computer doesn't need to be taxing, as the best laptop backpacks have you covered. For more hardware offers, we're also rounding up the best cheap gaming laptop deals, should you be after more rigs for work and play for less.

Back to school laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3 | $219 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $129 - This back to school deal gets you the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at well under half price. This is an excellent rate on the entry-level model which features everything you need to get work done without breaking the bank. Features: AMD A6, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC memory, 11.6-inch diagonal HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315 | $249 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - This is a great price on a larger Chromebook than what we typically see at the $130 price range. If you want a bit more screen space for a wallet-friendly price then this option isn't too bad. Features: Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC memory, 15.6-inch diagonal HD screen.



(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 | $800 $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is one of the deepest discounts that we've come across on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1, and one of the better prices on hybrid computing in some time. You've got powerful specs here combined with the flexibility of a 2-in-1 without the premium pricing that usually comes along. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen.



(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 | $850 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $280 - This is one of the deepest discounts we've come across on the latest Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop. You're getting the latest 12th Gen i5 processor and double the storage space that is typically available in machines at this price range, too. Features: Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen.



(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1 | $1,050 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The hefty discount here takes the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 into very competitive territory. This is one of the more popular hybrid machines, so scoring it under the $700 is certainly worth considering to us, especially with the current gen Ryzen 7 CPU and more memory than what we usually see in this price range. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen.



(opens in new tab) HP Envy 17 | $1,300 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - As far as large productivity laptops go, the HP Envy 17 is well worth it factoring in the stellar saving here. You're getting the latest 12th Gen i7 at the heart combined with 12GB RAM for snappy operation. Features: Intel Core i7-1260P, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch Full HD touchscreen.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo - Yoga 7i | $1,700 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a trailblazer in the productivity space, with this back to school deal seeing the first Intel Arc-powered machine we've ever seen discounted to date. You're getting the fastest and newest 12th Gen i7 CPU available combined with all the RAM and hard drive space you'll ever need, too, plus the capacity for casual gaming in Full HD. Features: Intel Core i7-12700H, Intel Arc A370M, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 2.5K 2560 x 1600 touchscreen.



Back to school gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 | $940 $599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $340 - This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is about as cheap as you can get your gaming laptops, with this model offering the RTX 3050 GPU at a practically unheard-of rate; this is a great back to school deal for anyone wanting the best on a budget. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 | $900 $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - While we've seen this Dell G15 gaming laptop at a similar price point before, this is still a great rate on a very capable budget build from a premium brand. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) MSI Sword | $950 $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This is a stellar price on the MSI Sword which features the latest 12th Gen i5 CPU and a superfast 144Hz display to push the RTX 3050 GPU in the latest games. Features: Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 144Hz IPS screen.



(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 | $1,000 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This Acer Nitro 5 is running the latest 12th Gen i5 CPU so this is a far more power-efficient model than those which came before, not to mention faster. What's more, you're benefitting from the faster Ti variant of the GPU and double the RAM we usually see at a great price. Features: Intel Core i5-12500H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition | $1,650 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - This is a great price on an all-AMD machine running one of the most powerful laptop processors on the planet and the very capable RX 6800M GPU. You'll be able to make use of that high refresh screen with these specs, which we rarely see at the $1,300 mark. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RX 6800M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 300Hz Full HD screen.



More of today's back to school laptop deals

Interested in more back to school laptop deals regardless of price, manufacturer, or configuration? Our price comparison technology has your back as it pulls through all the best rates available online automatically.

Upgrade your productivity setup with one of the best gaming desks, best gaming chairs, and best gaming monitors.