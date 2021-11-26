The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000: save on RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 rigs today

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000 might not blow people away with sheer processing power like some of the best gaming laptops may, but they prove a more-than-capable entryway into PC gaming for very competitive prices. It's now no longer the case that budget gaming laptops are packed with subpar parts, as even the latest RTX 30 series GPUs can be found in some of these models for a modest sum.

One of the most affordable Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000 lives up to this mantra exceedingly well. The Acer Nitro 5, complete with RTX 3050, is selling for only $684.99 (down from $840) at Amazon today. That means you can take full advantage of Nvidia DLSS (upscaling for better frame rates and ray tracing) which are features that are practically unheard of in laptops this cheap normally.

The Gigabyte G5 has also seen a hearty price cut today, taking its total plummeting down to just $849 (discounted from $1,199 with a rebate) at Newegg. You're getting not only the upgraded RTX 3050 Ti graphics card inside but also the significant bump up from 8GB RAM to 16GB, ensuring smoother overall gaming and general performance. With that said, if you're wanting to stretch your dollars even further, you can get an Alienware m15 R5, with an RTX 3050 Ti, for just $999.99 (down from $1,380) at Dell. Alternatively, for a step-up in graphical power, the Gigabyte G5 KC, running an RTX 3060, is available for $999 (down from $1,199 with a rebate card) for even more gaming prowess.

You'll find all the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000 just below, with more offers further down the page.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals under $1,000

Dell G15 | $1,018.99 Dell G15 | $1,018.99 $599.99 at Dell

Save $419 - While it might not be a powerhouse capable of bringing the most demanding titles to their knees, you're getting a solid entry point into PC gaming here. Features: i5-10500H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz screen.



Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) | $840 Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050) | $840 $684.99 at Amazon

Save $155 - We hardly ever see RTX 3050 laptops at under $700, so well worth taking advantage of if you're after current-generation RTX features for less. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.

Dell G15 (RTX 3050 Ti)| $1,218.99 Dell G15 (RTX 3050 Ti)| $1,218.99 $799.99 at Dell

Save $419 - For your money here, you're benefitting from double the hard drive space typically found in gaming laptops at this price, as well as a bump up in graphical performance from the standard mobile GPU. Features: Intel Core i5-10500H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD screen.

Gigabyte G5 | $1,199 Gigabyte G5 | $1,199 $849 (with $100 rebate) at Newegg

Save $350 - With this gaming laptop deal, you're getting double the RAM that is typically seen in machines at this price point, as well as an 11th generation processor. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Full HD screen.



Dell G15 | $1,149.99 Dell G15 | $1,149.99 $879.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 - This Dell G15 configuration utilizes a current-generation Ryzen 7 instead of an older Intel CPU which is more common at rates like this, ensuring faster single-core performance for gaming. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



Gigabyte G5 KC (RTX 3060) | $1,199 Gigabyte G5 KC (RTX 3060) | $1,199 $999 (with $50 rebate) at Newegg

Save $200 - Using the debate discount takes this G5 RTX 3060 model down to just under the $1,000 mark. This machine offers some seriously capable hardware for the money, too. Features: Intel Core i5-10500H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS screen.



Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen | $1,380 Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen | $1,380 $999.99 at Dell

Save $380 - If there's one thing you need to know about Alienware laptops is that they typically don't come cheap, especially with hardware inside like this. You're getting a true portable powerhouse here for just shy of $1,000. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.

More Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Our price comparison software is working overtime to bring you more of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals today.

