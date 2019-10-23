Getting a cheap 4K TV under $500 doesn't mean you need to compromise on quality and, increasingly, size. While you'll struggle to get the really big size of 60-inches and above, we are even seeing some 55-inchers settle below the $500 mark now. That is a incredibly respectable size for any living room, and as for picture quality... if you know what you're looking for, you can easily get a 4K TV that punches well above its weight for less than $500. What you won't get with budget 4K TVs are things like OLED or QLED panels, and you'll also need to invest in a nice PS4 headset or Xbox One headset, if you want some excellent gaming sound quality. But, being savvy will get you one of the best gaming TVs for a lot less cash.

So, how do you get a cheap 4K TV under $500, and still get something great? Big sales events like the recent Black Friday deals help, but even outside of these events, it's possible to grab last year's models at lower prices. While tech in 4K TVs moved fast when 4K was new, it's now more about refinements and additional features, like voice control and app integration. So, 2018's best TVs are still almost as good as 2019's top models... and they cost a fraction of the price. Picking out a great 4K TV from last year will save you loads of money, and will get you a panel that still performs exceptionally well. Generally speaking (and using a bit of a broad brush) new TVs come out around springtime every year so you'll often get a double whammy in the January sales as the 'current' ones start to go out of favour and get discounted due to the time of year. This means you can pick up an awesome TV that's very recent, for less.

We've gathered up the best 4K TVs you'll find for less than $500. These TVs perform well, and their prices represent genuine value, whether you're using them for gaming, movies, TV or anything else. We've also picked out the lowest prices around, to save you the maximum amount of money.

The best cheap 4K TVs under $500

1. Samsung 50" 4K TV (NU6900)

Best 4K TV under $500

Screen size: 50 inches | Panel technology: LED | Refresh rate: 120hz | Dimensions: 9.50 x 44.63 x 27.30 inches

Excellent picture quality

Packed with features

Superb price for the size

Upscales to 120Hz

If you're looking for the best performance vs price model, you need the Samsung NU6900 range. Samsung splits its TV ranges into two types - LED and QLED. The QLEDs are incredible TVs, but also very expensive, while the LEDs are cheaper panels but stuffed with great features and gaming enhancements. Of all the LED sets, the NU8000 is the best (and the 55" version is currently on sale at Walmart for $727, which is a superb price), but the NU6900 offers incredible value as you can now pick one up for around $330. What you get is a panel that can handle 4K easily, with HDR10+, and all kinds of smart features built in.

You get streaming services, wireless connectivity to your router, and access to many of the features available on QLEDs, like the Universal Guide and control via Samsung's Smart Things app. For gaming, there's a 60Hz refresh rate, boosted to 120Hz via Motion Rate, a specialist Game Mode, and Steam Link for PC play. That's a hell of a lot to cram into such an inexpensive TV. It being a Samsung, the picture is good quality, the build of the TV is solid, and everything just works as it should do. Sure, there are bigger and better TVs out there, but for the price you'll struggle to beat this, even with some of the cheaper, less reliable manufacturers.

2. TCL 49S405 49”

Best budget pick

Screen size: 49 inches | Panel technology: LED | Refresh rate: 120hz | Dimensions: 43.7 x 8.5 x 27.7 in

Fantastic price

HDR support

Great refresh rate

Limited viewing angle

While all of the options on this list come in under $500, the 49S405 is significant cheaper, available for less than $250 at the time of this writing. For the price, it has a remarkably robust list of features: a 49” screen, 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and a 120Hz refresh rate. At first glance it may seem too be good to be true, and it is a tremendous bargain, though the fairly restricted viewing angle is a bit of a hindrance and the picture quality isn’t extraordinary (though it’s certainly competent). Still, if you’re not looking for a panel to be the centerpiece of a huge room, or are likely only going to be watching alone or with a small group of friends on the couch, this set offers a lot of value for very little cheddar. As a second TV for a bedroom or office, it’s one of the best choices available. As for the manufacturer... well, TCL started out pretty bad, but its TVs get better with every generation, so you're actually getting a bargain set here.

3. LG 49UK6300PUE 49”

Best with Alexa voice controls

Screen size: 49 inches | Panel technology: LED | Refresh rate: Trumotion 120Hz | Dimensions: 43.7 x 9.3 x 27.8 in

Voice control enabled

Multiple HDR support

Decent picture

TruMotion isn't proper 120hz

For anyone enamored with the idea of a hands-free TV viewing experience, LG’s 49UK6300 is a great starting point. Built with LG’s proprietary ThinQ artificial intelligence technology, not only are the panel and all its apps and entertainment options fully controllable through voice commands (including via Amazon's Alexa) but it’s also capable of acting as the hub for your smart home. Connect your other devices to the set and you can direct everything from lighting and climate controls to your AI powered refrigerator without leaving the comfort of your couch. And all this smart tech doesn’t mean sacrificing quality in other areas: the 49UK6300 has a sharp display with wide viewing angles that supports both HDR10 and HGL HDR. It’s a great anchor for your burgeoning smart home that also just happens to be a very solid, very affordable television.

4. TCL 55S517 55”

Best for pure gaming

Screen size: 55 inches | Panel technology: LED | Refresh rate: 120hz | Dimensions: 48.34 x 10.59 x 30 in

Lot of screen real estate for gaming with friends

Low input lag

Straightforward design

Gamers tend to have very specific needs when it comes to picking a TV—low input lag, a high number of inputs for consoles and PC, and a big screen in case you need to split it for local multiplayer or pack a bunch of friends around it while you’re passing around a controller. TCL’s 55-inch offering fills all these requirements with virtually no lag, three HDMI and one USB inputs, and a big screen that doesn’t suffer when viewed at an angle. It also features an impressively wide gamut of HDR color and an excellent contrast ratio. Its simple, no frills design won’t win any awards for design aesthetics, but it blends in well in a living or dorm room, and it’s light and slim enough to move around without much strain.

5. Sony Bravia X800E

Best 4K TV to stretch your budget for

Screen size: 43 inches | Panel technology: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Dimensions: 38.00 x 9.70 x 24.40 Inches

Outstanding picture for the price

Great HDR

Extra performance features

It's quite small

It isn't technically sub-$500

How strict is your budget? Because if you can stretch it a little higher than $500 (or wait for a slightly better sale price) you can afford this 43 inch Sony Bravia X800E, which is a superb 4K TV. While it's the smallest panel on this list, it has the best picture quality, and the smartest tech behind it. Sony's TVs offer superb pictures because the actual technology inside the TV is so well made, which means colors seriously pop, and motion is nice and smooth whether you're watching native 4K content or upscaling older games, movies and TV shows.

The Bravia X800 series comes with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, so you've got almost full control over the TV with your voice, and it offers the usual range of streaming services already built in. Usually, you'd pay $1000+ for this line of Bravias, but the prices have dropped recently, putting this TV at (almost) $500. Almost. It's a bit of a cheat, but if you want the best panel you can afford for roughly $500, this is one to consider.