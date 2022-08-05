Bayonetta 3 rating reveals new plot details

A recent rating for Bayonetta 3 contains some previously unknown plot details.

Last month, PlatiumGames shared the good news that Bayonetta 3 will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on October 28 (opens in new tab). With that date fast approaching, the third entry in the zany action series has recently been rated in Australia. Thanks to the game's page on the Australian Classification Rating Board's website (opens in new tab), we now have a few more details regarding the story. The below contains some minor spoilers for Bayonetta 3, so if you'd rather discover things yourself, then avert your eyes now.

According to the rating information, in addition to the game's new enemies, the Homunculi, fans will face off against a villain called "Singularity". In typical baddie fashion, Singularity is out to destroy worlds, and Bayonetta will have to travel to Thule island to thwart its dastardly plans.

The full description reads: "Bayonetta 3 is an action-adventure game in which human characters travel through a series of fantasy environments, battling monsters called Homunculi and an evil being known as Singularity. Players must make their way to an island, Thule, in order to prevent Singularity from destroying the known worlds."

As well as the story tidbits, the rating also sheds some light on Bayonetta 3's online elements. The game will feature shared leaderboards which allow you to "upload scores for specific chapters within the game". There isn't any mention of online multiplayer or co-op for the witch's third outing, suggesting that Bayonetta 2's nifty co-op mode Tag Climax might not return.

The game has been rated 15+ and, as previously revealed by an ESRB rating (opens in new tab), contains violence and partial nudity, which probably won't come as much of a surprise to anyone. But there is an option to reduce the amount of nudity (opens in new tab) this time around. "Naïve Angel Mode" keeps the game's titular protagonist more covered up when unleashing her most powerful moves.

